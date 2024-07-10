Charlotte Street Executive/Artistic Director Announces Resignation; National Search for New Leadership Begins

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After nine years as Executive/Artistic Director at Charlotte Street, Amy Kligman publicly shared her plans to exit the organization at the end of 2024. Charlotte Street’s Executive Search Committee is commencing a national search for new leadership immediately. Interested candidates for the role of Executive Director are encouraged to submit their application on or before the priority consideration date of August 21, 2024.

Announcing her departure, Kligman stated: "It is with enormous gratitude and respect for Charlotte Street’s work and mission that I am announcing my plans to step down from the role of Executive/Artistic Director in December of this year. It has been one of the primary privileges of my life to serve Kansas City’s art community in this capacity. In the nine years that I’ve been at Charlotte Street, I’ve had the opportunity to learn, grow, and experience more than I could have imagined. It is my hope that the impact of the work that our team accomplished during this time has a lasting positive impact for Kansas City’s artists and provides some traction for whomever might come along next to continue to take things further into the future."

Kligman has been the Executive/Artistic Director at Charlotte Street since 2015, joining the nonprofit organization after a 15-year career in creative leadership across two of the greeting card industry’s most influential brands. Kligman was one of five co-founder/directors of Plug Projects, a Rocket Grant Award-winning Artist Run Gallery, from 2011-2015. Her 20+ years of experience as an exhibiting artist and grassroots curator/arts administrator was key to her passion-led and artist-centered approach to her role as Executive/Artistic Director.

During Kligman’s tenure at Charlotte Street, she led the organization thorough two strategic planning processes and a significant period of growth in support of the Kansas City artist community. From 2015 to 2023, the number of artists served annually by Charlotte Street increased from approximately 80 to over 800, with an increase of over $130,000 in direct funding to artists. Programs serving both artists and Kansas City audiences increased from 17 annual events to over 120.

Under Kligman’s leadership, specific programs created in response to community dialogue have established Charlotte Street’s national reputation as a thought leader in the field of contemporary arts development, including initiatives such as the StartUp and Neighborhood Residency Pilots – funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, Rocket Relief emergency funding during COVID – supported by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Cultural Producer Grants – underwritten by the Muriel McBrien Kauffman Family Foundation and Charlotte Street Founder and Director Emeritus David Hughes, Jr., the biennial community resource-focused Artist Resource Fair and KC Artists Assembly, and the MdW Midwest collective.

Substantial funding partnerships cultivated by Kligman have grown Charlotte Street’s annual operating budget from just under $600,000 in 2015 to over $1.4 million in 2024.

Kligman also led the successful execution of a $10 million capital campaign, resulting in the construction of Charlotte Street’s first permanent headquarters, a nationally-lauded multidisciplinary arts campus in Midtown Kansas City.

“Since its inception 27 years ago, Charlotte Street has adhered to a mission that envisions Kansas City as a dynamic home for artists in various career stages and disciplines to thrive, while serving as natural catalysts for an exciting innovative and culturally rich city. For the past nine years, Amy Kligman has worked diligently to fulfill that mission,” said Charlotte Street Board President José Faus. “The proof of that is evident in the thriving artist residents, programming and outreach that is on display any given day of operations.”

Faus goes on to note, “No institution is bigger than its constituents, but no institution survives without the dedication and sacrifice of those that further its goals. Amy has steered Charlotte Street through difficult times and set the conditions for the next director to succeed in advancing the organization. I want to express the Board’s deep appreciation and respect for Amy’s commitment and sacrifice. Personally, I want to bid her a heartfelt adieu as she sets the platform for her next creative endeavors.”

Interested applicants for the Executive Director opportunity are encouraged to submit a resume, cover letter, and 250 word statement supporting their qualifications and vision/leadership style. Applications can be emailed to sparksmccray@gmail.com subject line: ED Search. Applications will be reviewed upon receipt; however, the committee will not determine candidates for first round interviews until the 45-day priority consideration date has expired.

Comments