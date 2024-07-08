Cast and Creatives Set For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Music Theater Heritage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of La Cage aux Folles. Directed by Daisy Buckët and Artistic Director Tim Scott, this production brings the critically-acclaimed, Tony Award winning musical to Kansas City for the first time in over a decade.

The production marks the return of Phil Fiorini to MTH, taking on the role of Albin/Zaza. The ensemble cast includes Eddie Andrews, Christopher Barksdale-Burns, Sydnee Bell, Courtney Germany, Margo Mikkelson, Colleen O’Gara, Terry O’Reagan, Keenan Ramos, Julian Rivera, Ryan Russell, and Jackson Tomlin.

“The first time I was introduced to Jerry Herman's music was in Hello, Dolly! and later Mame,” said co-director Daisy Buckët. "However, it was his style of music infused with a hilarious book by Harvey Fierstein that really challenged theater-goers to rethink what the definition of 'family' really means. It just goes to show how some of the best traditional musical theater transcends time and can continue to resonate with people today. As someone who once played a Cagelle, I am beyond honored to be a part of this fabulous production.”

Presented in MTH’s Grand Theater, the complete creative team includes music direction by Ty Tuttle, scenic design by Sarah Reed, lighting design by Shelbi Arndt, costume design by Georgianna Londre, sound design by Jon Robertson, choreography by Tina Jane Rojas, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

The production features a six-piece band featuring Tuttle on piano, Kyle Brown on drums, Karita Carter on trombone, Kassie Ferrero on bass, Aryana Nemati on reeds, and Laura Saylor on trumpet.

Based on the 1973 French play of the same name, La Cage aux Folles is celebrated as the first hit Broadway musical centered around a same-sex relationship. The musical tells the humorous story of a couple as their family dynamics suddenly intersect with an ultra-conservative politician. The 6-time Tony Award winning Broadway adaptation of La Cage premiered on Broadway in 1983 with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Harvey Fierstein. Musical numbers include “I Am What I Am,” “The Best of Times,” “Song on the Sand,” “With You on My Arm,” and more

Playing 1,761 performances over four years during its initial Broadway run, the success of La Cage aux Folles quickly spawned productions in London’s West End, along with several international runs. The musical was revived on the West End in 2008 and on Broadway in 2004 and 2010, receiving a total of 24 Tony Award nominations since its introduction.

La Cage aux Folles plays 14 performances from August 1 through August 18 at Music Theater Heritage. Tickets start at only $45 — visit mthkc.com or contact the box office at (816) 221-6987 for more information.

