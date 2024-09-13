Cast Set For SWEENEY TODD at Music Theater Heritage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theater Heritage, the professional theater in residence at Crown Center, has announced the cast and creatives for Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The production is directed by MTH Artistic Director Tim Scott, with music direction by Ty Tuttle and choreography by Marc Wayne. The production marks the return of Kansas City favorite Katie Kalahurka to the MTH stage, taking on the infamous role of Mrs. Lovett. The production also marks the MTH MainStage debut of Zachary Ford in the title role of Sweeney Todd.

The 11 person ensemble also features the tremendous talents of Lauren Braton, Bryan Davis, Drew Duncan, Brietta Goodman, Vaughan Harrison, Catherine Stagner, Drew Squire, Bob Wearing, and Wyman Wheeler. The 3-piece musical ensemble features Tuttle on piano, Dana Woolard on cello, and Mike Prucha on woodwinds.

Presented in the 240 seat, full-thrust Main Stage Theater, the Production Team includes scenic design by Lindsey Mummert, lighting design by Danny Lawrence, costume design by Daniella Toscano, sound design by Thomas Newby, production management by Brian Padavic, technical direction by Ian Miller, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

“I’m most excited about the intimacy in which we’re telling this story,” said Scott. “Our theater is only seven rows and I think it’s rare to see a production of Sweeney where the actors are so close to you. That gives us an opportunity to present some of the events in ways you wouldn’t expect. It’s going to be absolutely thrilling. And hilarious. And super cool.”

Considered by many to be his magnum opus, Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway in 1979 where it went on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score. An indisputable masterpiece, this heart-pounding thriller delights and amazes as it tells the tale of an exiled barber’s quest to avenge the wrongs done to him by a corrupt system of justice, told with diabolical humor and extraordinary music.

Sweeney Todd plays 18 performances, October 3 - 27 at Music Theater Heritage. Tickets start at only $39, more information at mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.

