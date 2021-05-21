Blue Star Awards Winners Honored at Starlight Theatre

The 2021 winners of Starlight's Blue Star Awards were recently revealed in a ceremony held on Thursday, May 20. A year of many firsts, the 19th annual Blue Star Awards granted more than $10,000 in scholarships-the most ever awarded in the program-and introduced a new category, the Dream Production Award.

For the 2020-21 Blue Star Awards, Starlight made adjustments to highlight broader work of schools and students with the opportunity to submit materials in seven categories. Categories ranged from areas of performance, technical achievement and theatre program support. More than 90 students in musical theatre received nominations.

Modeled after Broadway's Tony Awards, some of Starlight's 19th annual Blue Star Award winners are Millie Bell of Olathe East High School-the first ever recipient of the Dream Production Award, which highlights the creativity of students working in the areas of design, direction and choreography. Elaine Watson and Nadia Higareda each received a Rising Star Scholarship, and Justin Cooley took home the Blue Star Award for Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role with Ava Wolesky receiving the award for Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role. See below for a full list of 2020-21 Blue Star Awards winners.

The 2021 Blue Star Awards are sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City and CommunityAmerica.

2020-2021 Blue Star Awards Winners

Dream Production Award

Millie Bell for Choreography

Olathe East High School

Rising Star Scholarship

Elaine Watson

Lee's Summit North High School

Rising Star Scholarship

Nadia Higareda

Liberty North High School

Community Impact Award

Winnetonka High School

Technical Achievement Award

Breanna Kristian for Stage Management and Properties Design

Olathe East High School

Technical Achievement Award

Grant Martin for Costume Design

Olathe East High School

Technical Achievement Award

Nathan Caskey for Lighting Design and Scenic Construction

Raymore-Peculiar High School

Performance Scholarship

Darcie Hingula

St. Teresa's Academy

Performance Scholarship

Elaine Watson

Lee's Summit North High School

Performance Scholarship

Emily Clark

Platte County High School

Performance Scholarship

Maddy Terril

Saint Thomas Aquinas High School

Performance Scholarship

Madelynn Darst

Platte County High School

Performance Scholarship

Sydney Nicks

Olathe East High School

Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role

Justin Cooley as Dmitry - Olathe East - Anastasia

Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role

Ava Wolesky as Esmeralda - Liberty North - The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Congratulations to all of the winners. For information regarding all of Starlight's community engagement programs, visit kcstarlight.com/engage.