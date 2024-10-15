BUBBLE BOY Comes to Spinning Tree Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spinning Tree Theatre will present the Kansas City premiere of the musical Bubble Boy, October 30 – November 3. Performances are at Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf in Overland Park, Kansas.

Bubble Boy is based on the 2001 film by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with book by Paul and Daurio. Music and lyrics are by Cinco Paul. The writing duo is known for award-winning work on Apple TV’s “Schmigadoon!” and the “Despicable Me” film series.

Jimmy Livingston was born without immunities and has spent his entire life confined inside a plastic bubble room. Enter Chloe, the girl next door, who becomes his friend and steals his heart. When she leaves town to get married, Jimmy travels cross-country in a homemade bubble suit to stop the wedding and finally tell her how he feels. Along the laugh-filled journey he deals with a crazy cult, a biker gang, a dead cow, and a controlling mother who will stop at nothing to get him back in the bubble. The cast comprises young artists from schools across the greater KC metro area.

“It’s a crucial time for comedy, and Bubble Boy promises to bring laughter and joy to our community,” says Spinning Tree Producing Artistic Director and Bubble Boy director Michael Grayman-Parkhurst. “Spinning Tree is reaching more families - more young artists - than ever, as we continue to explore the potential of increased accessibility in Kansas City theatre. Our production celebrates the empowering act of expressing our individual essence while contributing to community.”

Music director/pianist Pamela Baskin-Watson is joined onstage by Cindy Egger on guitar, Bryan Hicks on bass, Kyle Brown on drums, Kaytee Dietrich on woodwinds, and Kieran Ojakangas on cello.

Stage manager Matthew Koehler collaborates with sound designer and operator Jeff Eubank, lighting designer Rachael Honnold, Costume Designer Taylor Zimmerman, properties designer Sally Farrand, and scenic artist Austin Cecil. Nick Gast-Watterson is rehearsal accompanist. Pembroke Hill School student Sawyer Copaken is lighting design intern.

Nationally certified American Sign Language interpreters Juliana Ladd and Lisa Wirken will interpret performances on November 1 and 3. Spinning Tree’s production of Bubble Boy is sponsored by Theater League. Sensory kits are provided by Variety the Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City.

