A BRONX TALE Makes Its Kansas City Premiere At Starlight

The hit musical that critics have described as "Jersey Boys meets West Side Story," and "An entertaining, heartwarming, high-powered crowd-pleaser," (amNewYork), A Bronx Tale is headed to Kansas City as part of the 2019 AdventHealth Broadway Series. Featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, and direction by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, A Bronx Tale will play under the stars at Starlight Theatre July 30-August 4.

"With a star-studded creative team, incredibly catchy music and lyrics, and fantastic choreography by the most recent Tony Award winner in the category, A Bronx Tale is an absolute crowd-pleaser," Rich Baker, President and CEO of Starlight, said. "Audiences will be tapping their toes to the doo-wop tunes all night-and all the way home."

This streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Based on an autobiographical show that inspired the now classic film, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

A Bronx Tale evolved from the one-man Off-Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show and then brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993-making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007-08 season. After nearly 10 years of workshopping, A Bronx Tale the musical made its Broadway debut at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016. It ran for a total of 700 performances and is the second-longest running show in the history of the Longacre Theatre.

The design team for A Bronx Tale includes Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design; William Ivey Long, Costume Design; Howell Binkley, Lighting Design; Gareth Owen, Sound Design; Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design; Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design; Tara Rubin Casting, Casting; and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman.

A Bronx Tale at Starlight Theatre is presented by AARP. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at kcstarlight.com, by calling 816-363-STAR (7827) or visiting the box office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64132. All performances begin at 8 p.m.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2019 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.





