EINE FLORENTINISCHE TRAGODIE / GIANNI SCHICCHI Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo

Eine florentinische Tragödie and Gianni Schicchi will be performed at the New National Theatre, Tokyo next month. Performances will run 2-8 February 2025.

Eine florentinische Tragödie is Zemlinsky's famous masterpiece known for its aesthetic and rich music. Based on the standard bearer of decadent literature Oscar Wilde's play, this work depicts the strange tragedy of a love story unfolding between a couple and the wife's lover. Discovered by Mahler, Zemlinsky was a composer working in Vienna at the turn of the century. The rich prelude and final sensual duet let the audience enjoy the distinctly rich colours of late Romanticism. Meanwhile, Gianni Schicchi revolves around an inheritance dispute between greedy members of an affluent family and a young couple in love, portrayed at a good tempo by this one-act opera written by Puccini in his final years. A comedy makes a great finish with Il trittico. Lauretta's aria, "O mio babbino caro", is a popular song that is often sung in concerts as a piece for soprano, and has been featured in television commercials.

Eine florentinische Tragödie brings together a phenomenal cast including Thomas Johannes Mayer, a wildly popular star baritone known for his lustrous voice and depth of expression, David Pomeroy, a tenor renowned for his powerful and brilliant voice, and Nancy Weissbach, a soprano notable for the role of Brünnhilde with a brilliant, strong voice and powerful expression. Talented Italian baritone Pietro Spagnoli shines in the title role of Gianni Schicchi. On the podium will be Numajiri Ryusuke who also conducted the premiere.

