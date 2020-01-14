Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Aj West - LES MISERABLES - Amelia Musical Playhouse
Best Actor in a Play
Kip Brown - LYSISTRATA IN GATORLAND - Amelia Musical Playhouse
Best Actress in a Musical
Heather Harding - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Amelia Musical Playhouse
Best Actress in a Play
Heather Harding - LYSISTRATA IN GATORLAND - Amelia Musical Playhouse
Best Director of a Musical
Nick Cooper - GRAND HOTEL - Amelia Musical Playhouse
Best Director of a Play
Toni D'Amico - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - BlueFire Theatre
Best Musical
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Amelia Musical Playhouse
Best Musical Director of a Musical
Chad Miller - OKLAHOMA - Amelia Musical Playhouse
Best Play
THE PILLOWMAN - Players By The Sea
Best Technical Design of a Musical
Johnny Pettegrew - NEWSIES - FSCJ Summer Musical Theatre Experience
Best Technical Design of a Play
Tim Watson - SILENT SKY - Theatre Jacksonville
