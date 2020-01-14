Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Aj West - LES MISERABLES - Amelia Musical Playhouse

Best Actor in a Play

Kip Brown - LYSISTRATA IN GATORLAND - Amelia Musical Playhouse

Best Actress in a Musical

Heather Harding - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Amelia Musical Playhouse

Best Actress in a Play

Heather Harding - LYSISTRATA IN GATORLAND - Amelia Musical Playhouse

Best Director of a Musical

Nick Cooper - GRAND HOTEL - Amelia Musical Playhouse

Best Director of a Play

Toni D'Amico - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - BlueFire Theatre

Best Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Amelia Musical Playhouse

Best Musical Director of a Musical

Chad Miller - OKLAHOMA - Amelia Musical Playhouse

Best Play

THE PILLOWMAN - Players By The Sea

Best Technical Design of a Musical

Johnny Pettegrew - NEWSIES - FSCJ Summer Musical Theatre Experience

Best Technical Design of a Play

Tim Watson - SILENT SKY - Theatre Jacksonville

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





