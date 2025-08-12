Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



History Fort Lauderdale will present its fourth annual “Viva Fort Lauderdale: Celebrating Hispanic Art & Culture” exhibit showcasing creativity from the Latin community. The fine art exhibit, running from September 10 through October 19 during Hispanic Heritage Month, will feature work from local award-winning artists-in-residence including Oscar Montoya (Colombia) Isabel Perez Salazar (Venezuela), Florencia Clement de Grandprey (Spain), and Lifrancis Rojas (Venezuela). The exhibit will open with a free artist meet and greet reception and preview at 6 p.m. on September 10 at the New River Inn (231 Southwest Second Avenue).

“History Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to present its fourth year of ‘Viva Fort Lauderdale: Celebrating Hispanic Art & Culture,’ showcasing the vision and talent of our local Latin creators,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “From rich colors and textures to modernist landscapes to street life portraiture, this curated exhibit embodies the vibrant influences our neighboring nations have on our daily life and culture. We welcome guests of all ages to show support for our inspiring Latina and Latino artists and their compelling, evocative works.”

History Fort Lauderdale’s “Viva Fort Lauderdale” is sponsored by the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Jan and Ed Crocker Unrestricted Fund, Leo M. and Alice J. Rutten Fund and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund. Additional funding is provided, in part, by Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward County Cultural Council and Visit Lauderdale.

History Fort Lauderdale hosts a variety of engaging multicultural experiences, year-round. It seeks to bring awareness to the community through both traveling exhibits and multiple permanent exhibits including “Women Trailblazers,” “Fort Lauderdale – the Early Years,” “Roots of Resilience: The Journey of Black Broward,” “Fashion & Musical Theatre,” “From Dugouts to Dream Yachts: the story of boatbuilding along the New River,” Seminole Arts & Culture,” “New River Archaeology,” “Viva Fort Lauderdale: Celebrating Hispanic Art & Culture,” and “Take PRIDE, a retrospective on LGBTQ life in South Florida.”

History Fort Lauderdale is open five days a week from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with docent guided tours, daily, at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. (closed Tuesday and Wednesday). Group walking tours are available upon special request. Admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under. Tickets are available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.

Guests may register for the free preview reception at bit.ly/HFLVivaPreview2025.