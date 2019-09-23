Thrasher-Horne Offers Limited Time Gallery Exhibit Of Southern Rock Memorabilia

Thrasher-Horne Center announces a special gallery exhibit of Southern Rock Memorabilia featuring the history of the Van Zant brothers. This limited time collection is available for viewing through November 9.

Jacksonville might be best known as the "Birthplace of Southern Rock" thanks in large part to the legendary Clay County natives who formed Lynyrd Skynyrd and 38 Special. Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant were "simple men" who paved the way, alongside their beloved bandmates, for many other Southern Rock Musicians.

Items from this exhibit are on loan from several private sources including: Donnie and Johnny Van Zant, Ellen Powell (widow of Billy Powell of Lynyrd Skynyrd), Ed "Tinker" Wingate, the Honorable Judge Don Lester and historical data originated by the Clay County Archives.

This gallery exhibit will be on display for a limited time from September 27 through November 9, 2019. The gallery is free and open to the public weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also be available for viewing during the concerts of Clint Black (October 25) and The Help Somebody 3, featuring 38 Special, a St. Michaels Soldiers benefit (November 9). Donnie and Johnny Van Zant plan to make a special on-stage appearance for this benefit. For more information on this exhibit or other Thrasher-Horne Center events visit THcenter.org or call (904) 276-6815.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida





