Television Star T'Keyah Crystal Keymah to Bring Her Talents To The Star Center Theatre

The Star Center Theatre's upcoming production of Gee's Bend, February 14-22, brings a well-known celebrity to Gainesville.

T'keyah Crystal Keymah, the show's special guest director, is familiar to many for her role on the hit Disney show That's So Raven, and for her comedic excellence on the early nineties sketch comedy show In Living Color.

Keymah's career spans over four decades with experience in television, film and theater. Local actors and actresses are invited to join Keymah on February 15th, at the Star Center Theatre, as she lends her expertise by hosting a special TOOLS FOR THE TRADE workshop that will empower attendees.





