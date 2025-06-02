TWILIGHT IN CONCERT Brings Live Music and Candlelit Screening to Jacksonville This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the Twilight novel marks its 20th anniversary, fans of the franchise will have a chance to experience the film like never before. Twilight in Concert, a live-to-film performance event, will take place at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Wednesday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.

Presented by GEA Live and the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, in association with Lionsgate, the event features the original 2008 film accompanied by a live 12-piece ensemble performing the movie’s score. The experience is enhanced by a stage illuminated with more than 1,000 candles, creating an immersive visual atmosphere.

The concert screening invites both longtime fans and newcomers to revisit the love story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, as portrayed by Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, with the original movie projected in full alongside live music. The event blends rock and orchestral instrumentation in synchronized performance with the film.

The Twilight franchise remains one of the most commercially successful young adult series in cinematic history, with its five films grossing over $3.3 billion worldwide. Based on the bestselling books by Stephenie Meyer, the franchise has sold more than 160 million copies in 49 languages. A New Television adaptation of Meyer’s Midnight Sun is currently in development at Netflix.

Group ticket discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Reservations can be made by contacting groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling 904-632-5050.

For additional details, including show visuals and press inquiries, visit the FSCJ Artist Series Press Room or contact Shelley Henley at shelley.henley@fscjartistseries.org.

