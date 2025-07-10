Rome Saladino's FEELIN' GOOD is Coming to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer/actor/choreographer Rome Saladino will once again celebrate the stylings of international super-star (and The Voice coach) Michael Bublé when he returns to the Boca Black Box Center on July 20th with Feelin' Good: A Tribute to Michael Bublé. The ‘one night only' performance will take place at 7 pm. (Saladino's Bublé tribute sold out at the venue when he performed it in January.)

Saladino will sing the songs that made the American Music, Juno, and multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter a world-renowned phenomenon. He will be accompanied by a seven-piece band, talented back-up dancers, and special guest star Jean Caze, Bublé's own solo trumpet player.

This engagement celebrates the ten-year anniversary of Saladino's Bublé tribute act, which he has performed throughout the United States, internationally, and on cruise ships around the world.

Inspired by Bublé's Jazzy Big Band style, Saladino will perform the hits that put the Canadian superstar on the charts. He will also channel ‘Frank, Dean, Ray, and Ella' with classics such as “Feeling Good”, “Come Fly With Me”, “Cry Me a River”, “Haven't Met You Yet”, “Home”, and “Sway. The evening will also include numbers from The Great American songbook as well as music from the ‘60s, 70s, and 80s.

“Tributing Michael Bublé has been one of the greatest journeys of my life!” Saladino says.” His dedication to The Great American Songbook, his evolution as an artist and as a human being helped give me amazing opportunities to grow vocally and artistically. And, not to mention the travel! Seriously, it's been an honor to have paid tribute to him for 10 years and counting!

“The American Songbook feeds the soul in a way that I think we need now more than ever," says Jean Caze. "I can't wait to perform again with Rome and share this music with everyone.”

Rome Saladino was born and raised in Miami, Florida. His extensive theatrical career – he has a bachelor's degree in theatre from Florida Atlantic University - has included such roles as Curly in Oklahoma, John the Baptist in Godspell, Caleb in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, and Charles Dalrymple in Brigadoon. He has also appeared in Annie, A Chorus Line, Camelot, Fiddler on the Roof, and West Side Story, and he was one of the leads in Encore! The American Theatre in Tokyo Disney, Japan. During his ballet career he performed with the Sacramento Ballet, Icelandic Ballet, and American Ballet Theatre.