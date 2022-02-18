RAIN - A Tribute To The Beatles Announced at Times-Union Center

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES performs songs from Abbey Road & the Rooftop Concert LIVE, in addition to all your favorites hits. RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES will perform at the Times-Union Center in Jacksonville, Florida on March 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and get back to where you once belonged with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the Abbey Road album and the Rooftop Concert to life.

The famous Rooftop Concert of '69, an idea sparked from a breath of fresh air, was a legendary moment in time. Its memory lives on most recently in Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary series now on Disney+. We are excited to announce that RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES will be adding songs from the rooftop concert to the spring setlist. Experience Abbey Road, hits from the Rooftop Concert and early favorites LIVE in concert this March at the Times-Union Center.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends! Like the Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.