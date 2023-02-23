MEAN GIRLS On Sale At Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts, February 24

The FSCJ Artist Series has announced that single tickets for the First National Tour of Mean Girls- the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film-is coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on April 20th through April 25th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

All performances of Mean Girls in Jacksonville will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evening at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available now at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.