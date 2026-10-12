LITTLE RIVER BAND, David Pack, and Three More Shows to Play Florida Theatre

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The Florida Theatre in Jacksonville has announced four upcoming performances for its 2027 calendar, including concerts by Little River Band and The Righteous Brothers, a stand-up performance by Gianmarco Soresi, and a musical tribute to Tom Petty featuring Clayton Bellamy.

The newly announced events include:

Little River Band and David Pack & The All-Star Band

Friday, March 5, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Little River Band will perform a selection of hits from the 1970s and 1980s, including "Reminiscing," "Cool Change," "Lonesome Loser," "Lady," "The Night Owls," and "Help Is on Its Way."

The evening will also feature David Pack, former co-founder and frontman of Ambrosia, whose songwriting and vocal credits include "How Much I Feel," "Biggest Part of Me," and "You're the Only Woman." Pack's All-Star Band includes guitarist Marc Bonilla, keyboardist Tom Brooks, and bassist Alex Al.

Event Information

Gianmarco Soresi: The Misery Loves Tour

Sunday, March 14, 2027, at 7 p.m.

New York-based comedian and actor Gianmarco Soresi will bring his Misery Loves Tour to the Florida Theatre.

Known for his animated performance style and observational comedy, Soresi has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central, and Don't Tell Comedy. He was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face in 2022 and hosts the podcast The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi.

Event Information

The Righteous Brothers

Wednesday, March 24, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bill Medley will be joined by vocalist Bucky Heard for a performance celebrating the music of The Righteous Brothers.

The concert will feature songs including "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'," "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," and "Rock and Roll Heaven," along with Medley's Grammy Award-winning Dirty Dancing duet "(I've Had) The Time of My Life."

Event Information

The Legendary Life of Tom Petty Featuring Clayton Bellamy

Saturday, April 3, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Juno Award-winning recording artist Clayton Bellamy will lead The Legendary Life of Tom Petty, a musical production exploring the life and career of the late rock musician.

Featuring Bellamy and a band of musicians, the production traces Petty's journey from his early years in Florida to his rise as an internationally recognized recording artist. The performance will include songs such as "Free Fallin'," "American Girl," "I Won't Back Down," and "You Don't Know How It Feels."

Event Information

Additional information and tickets for all four performances are available through the Florida Theatre's official website.

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