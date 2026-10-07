Review: MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Clang, clang, clang went the trolley, and off to St. Louis the Alhambra Theatre and Dining goes! Under the direction of Shain Stroff, “Meet Me in St. Louis”, a show brimming with nostalgia, love, family and the bittersweetness of saying goodbye.

As you enter the theatre you’re immediately invited to transport back to 1903 St. Louis. Two screens hang on either side of the house projecting images that are used throughout the production to acknowledge time and location changes. As the lights come up on the stage the production is kept moving at a brilliant pace with the combination of a live band, period inspired costumes and lively choreography.

Costume Design by Camala Pitts & Dorinda Quiles, paired with the set design by Dave Dionne help create the visually striking world of St. Louis. Add in Curtis Reed’s choreography and the production comes alive with the energy and charm of the era.

Of course, a story about a family only works when the family onstage actually feels like one. Luckily, this Smith family works beautifully together. There is a chemistry between them that makes their interactions believable, whether they are bickering, sharing a tender moment or simply existing in the family home.

From his first entrance as Grandpa Prophater, Dan Embree brings laughs and a smile to audience members faces, creating a character that is immediately lovable. His warmth makes his later scene escorting Esther to the ball even more touching, and all the more believable in the world of the family.

Lily Davidson (Agnes) and Ivy Ayres (Tootie) perfectly capture the mischievous spirit of the two youngest Smith children. Perhaps the biggest personality (and some of the biggest laughs) come from the smallest actor on stage, with Ayres bringing an abundance of spunk and personality to Tootie Smith. She is a delightful little force whenever she takes the stage.

As the story shifts to the hopes and dreams of the older siblings, Sophia Lourdes Smith steps beautifully into the role of Esther Smith. Smith captures the characters youthful spirit and romanticism while keeping the character grounded and believable. There are subtle nods to Judy Garland’s iconic performance without ever slipping into caricature, allowing Smith to make Esther her own. Her beautiful voice bringing warmth to Esther’s musical moments. With a solo number “The Boy Next Door” being the second musical number in the show, audiences are quickly captivated by Smith.

One of the most effective moments for Smith comes during “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”. It is a song we all hear year after year, and could feel overplayed, but Smith manages to make it feel fresh again. Rather than simply performing a Christmas standard, she makes it feel like a part of Esther’s story and the world of “Meet Me in St. Louis”. For a moment it doesn’t feel like a song we’ve heard a thousand times or a Judy Garland cover, it feels like Esther’s song.

The chemistry between Smith’s Esther and Johnny Flannigan’s John Truitt is another highlight of the production. Their relationship feels natural and genuine. Their scenes together have an easy charm. Vocally, Flannigan is a perfect fit for the score and compliments Smith beautifully in their duets.

With a charming cast, beautiful performances, lively choreography, and a production that captures the spirit of the era, there is plenty to enjoy throughout Alhambra Theatre & Dining’s production. Whether you’re already a fan of “Meet Me in St. Louis” or discovering the story for the first time, this production is well worth the trip.

Onstage now at Alhambra Theatre & Dining through Nov. 8, 2026. Click Here for tickets.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 10 Hrs 38 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Jacksonville Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me