Alhambra Launches 60th Season With SHOUT: THE MOD MUSICAL, 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL, DISNEY'S FROZEN And More

NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Alhambra Theatre & Dining has announced its landmark 60th season, unveiling an eight-show 2027 lineup that blends Broadway hits, American classics, laugh-out-loud comedies and family favorites in a year-long celebration.

The 2027 season will feature Shout! The Mod Musical, Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical, The Hallelujah Girls, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific, Disney’s Frozen, Tootsie, The Addams Family and It’s a Wonderful Life.

“This is a milestone that very few theaters get to celebrate,” said Alhambra Managing Partner Craig Smith. “For 60 seasons, people have come through these doors to laugh, sing, celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, have dinner with friends and experience the magic of live theater. We wanted our 60th season to honor that history, but without looking backward. This lineup is about what the Alhambra has always done best — putting great entertainment on stage and giving people a reason to come together.”

The celebration begins January 7 with Shout! The Mod Musical (January 7–February 7), a colorful, high-energy trip back to the swinging ’60s filled with the music, fashion and attitude that defined a generation.

Next comes Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical (February 18–March 28), the hilarious workplace comedy featuring music and lyrics by the legendary Dolly Parton and based on the hit film.

Southern charm and plenty of laughs arrive with The Hallelujah Girls (April 1–25), a comedy about friendship, second chances and a group of feisty women determined to shake up their lives — and their small Georgia town.

One of the great American musicals takes the stage when Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific runs April 29–June 6. The sweeping classic features an unforgettable score including “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Bali Ha’i,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” and “There Is Nothin’ Like a Dame.”

Summer brings one of the biggest productions of the anniversary season with Disney’s Frozen (June 10–August 8). Based on the worldwide phenomenon, the stage musical brings Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the kingdom of Arendelle to life with spectacular theatricality and songs including “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “For the First Time in Forever.”

The laughs continue with Tootsie (August 19–September 26), the Tony Award-winning musical comedy based on the beloved film about a struggling actor whose desperate career move turns his life spectacularly upside down.

Just in time for spooky season, The Addams Family (September 30–November 14) brings America’s favorite wonderfully macabre family to the Alhambra stage in a musical comedy filled with romance, secrets, surprises and the delightfully strange world of Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and the rest of the Addams clan.

The historic season concludes with It’s a Wonderful Life (November 18–December 24), bringing the beloved story of George Bailey and Bedford Falls to the stage for the holidays and providing a fitting finale to a season built around family, community and the power of coming together.

The Alhambra first raised its curtain in 1967, and six decades later remains one of Jacksonville’s most enduring entertainment institutions. Since Craig Smith and his partners purchased the Theatre in 2009, the Alhambra has grown from an approximately $2 million operation into a $10 million-plus business, welcoming more than 135,000 guests annually.

In recent years, the Alhambra has consistently played to near-capacity audiences, selling more than 90 percent of available tickets, while expanding its programming beyond its mainstage season. In 2025, the Alhambra earned national recognition when USA TODAY readers named it the No. 1 Dinner Theater in America.

Perhaps most remarkably, several members of the Alhambra team have been part of the theatre for more than three decades — connecting today’s audiences to generations of Jacksonville families who have made the Alhambra part of their lives.

“Sixty years doesn’t happen because of a building or a show title,” Smith said. “It happens because a community decides, year after year, that this place matters. We have guests who first came here as children and now bring their children and grandchildren. We have employees who have spent decades here. That history belongs to Jacksonville as much as it belongs to us. This is our 60th season, but it’s Jacksonville’s celebration.”

For tickets or Season Partnerships, visit alhambrajax.com or vall the box office at 904.641.1212.

Season subscriptions for the Alhambra’s 2027 60th Anniversary Season are available through the Alhambra box office and at alhambrajax.com. Individual show tickets go on sale October 8.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 04 Hrs 43 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Jacksonville News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming