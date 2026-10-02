Florida Theatre to Draw Diamond Ticket Fundraiser Winner
Winners receive two tickets to every Florida Theatre show produced in the coming year, with prizes located in premium orchestra seating.
The Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center has announced that its popular year-end fundraiser has a new name! Formerly known as the Annual Ticket Drawing, the fundraiser is now called The Diamond Ticket. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.
Each $30 (suggested donation) drawing ticket enters you for a chance to win two tickets to every show produced by the Florida Theatre in 2027. In prior years, the winners of this drawing won tickets to more than 100 shows! Prize tickets are located in the first six rows on the orchestra level of the Florida Theatre.
The winner will be drawn at the Florida Theatre on New Year’s Eve. The winner need not be present – the winning ticket will be pulled based on the ticket buyer's name. No physical drawing tickets will be mailed out. The purchase of drawing tickets is not tax-deductible as a charitable contribution, but all proceeds benefit the preservation of the historic Florida Theatre.
Show tickets are transferable but may not be resold. Some rental performances will not be eligible for tickets.
"We are excited to launch our year-end fundraiser for the 12th year in a row, providing our community with the chance to enjoy outstanding performances at the Florida Theatre," said Michelle Adams, Director of Development at the Florida Theatre. "We encourage everyone to get theirs today for a chance to win and be a part of the magic."
“Keeping a historic theatre thriving takes more than great performers and a beautiful stage—it takes a community that believes in its future,” said Kevin Stone, President of the Florida Theatre. “Fundraising accounts for about 15 percent of our budget, making drawings like the Florida Theatre Diamond Ticket incredibly important to what we do.”
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