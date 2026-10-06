Bianca Del Rio to Bring IT GETS BITTER Comedy Tour to Florida Theatre

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Bianca Del Rio: It Gets Bitter Tour – World Comedy Tour will take the stage at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville on on Monday, March 15, 2027, at 8:00 p.m..

Get ready to swallow a jagged pill of truth because “The Clown in a Gown” is back and meaner than ever. Bianca Del Rio returns to the global stage with her seventh solo stand-up tour, “It Gets Bitter.”

This historic tour is not just another comedy night: it’s a celebration of 30 years of professional excellence in the drag art and three decades in which Bianca has absolutely hated everything you stand for.

Get ready for a true masterclass in biting humor as the RuPaul's Drag Race winner turns her sharp tongue against the absolute absurdity of modern life. From the superficiality of pop culture to the chaos of current events and, above all, those little things people do every day that drive her crazy, no topic is off-limits, and no ego is too big to escape her legendary jabs.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787. Ask about the VIP/Meet & Greet package available for this show. Ages 16+ suggested.

About Bianca Del Rio

Bianca Del Rio, otherwise known as Roy Haylock, is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous comic who isn’t afraid to shock and offend. When it comes to insult comics, Bianca is in a class by herself. Fierce, funny, and fabulous, she has sandblasted her name in the annals of pop culture on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Thanks to her snarky frankness, impeccable timing, and politically incorrect humor, she became the show’s breakout star, winning its sixth season. Dubbed the “Joan Rivers of the Drag World” (The New York Times), there isn’t anything Bianca is afraid to say. A self-professed “clown in a gown,” Bianca is quick to point out that she is the biggest joke of all.

Among her many accomplishments, Bianca starred in the feature films Hurricane Bianca (2016), Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate (2018), the Vimeo original comedy special Rolodex of Hate, and the Logo original television specials Not Today, Bianca. Miss Del Rio recently completed her sixth worldwide comedy tour, Dead Inside, playing to sold-out audiences in 26 countries. She has also taken her trademark wit and sharp commentary to the page in her book Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything (HarperCollins 2018). She made history in 2019 by being the first drag queen to headline Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena, selling out both venues. Del Rio also made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, where she played the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle. To learn more, visit https://www.thebiancadelrio.com/.

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