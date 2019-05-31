HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN to Fly Into Jacoby Symphony Hall October 2019

The Hogwarts Express will be making a stop at Jacoby Symphony Hall Oct. 12-13 as the Jacksonville Symphony presents Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert.

This is the first of four concerts in Jacksonville Symphony's Symphonic Night at the Movies Series.

The Prisoner of Azkaban is the third film in the Harry Potter series. Salon called it, "...the first to capture not only the books' sense of longing, but their understanding of the way magic underlies the mundane." Harry's third year at Hogwarts starts off badly when he learns deranged killer Sirius Black has escaped from Azkaban Prison and is bent on killing the young wizard. See it like never before with a live symphony orchestra playing John William's last score for the series.

The film, directed by Alfonso Cuaron, marked a tonal shift in the franchise as the series starts to move into a darker, moodier setting. Screen favorites Emma Thompson and Gary Oldman are featured as the whimsical divination professor Sybill Trelawney and suspected killer Sirius Black.

Dust off your Firebolt or Nimbus 2000 and head to Jacoby Symphony Hall for a night you won't want to miss. For more information and tickets, tap here.





