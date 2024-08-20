GableStage Single Tickets Go on Sale Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GableStage will release single tickets for its 26th Season on Tuesday, August 27th at noon.

“We are preparing for an extraordinarily popular season,” said Jeff Potts, Managing Director. “Because subscribers and groups have been reserving seats all summer, we already have a number of performances that are nearly sold out. If you want specific seats for a specific performance, book them early or become a subscriber.”

The season tips off with Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph's King James (November 1 - 24). In this comedy starring Melvin Huffnagle (August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned) and Gregg Weiner (The Price), two unlikely friends forge a bond over their love of “King” LeBron James. Set in Cleveland, these two men are brought together by their shared love for basketball, their city and their friendship. Miami “born and made” director Ruben Carrazana directs King James. This Miami Premiere shoots and scores!

Featuring thirteen iconic songs, Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen (December 13th - January 5th) stars UM Frost School of Music alum and award-winning jazz vocalist Danielle Wertz and rock/folk musician Robbie Schaefer. After two sold out runs at Washington D.C's Tony Award Winning Signature Theatre Company, Both Sides Now explores the short love affair and life-long friendship of the two legendary musicians. Wertz and Schaefer accompany themselves on piano and guitar in this regional premiere which include renditions of Big Yellow Taxi, Who by Fire, Hallelujah and more.

Straight from its sold-out Broadway run, Appropriate (January 31st - February 23rd), is the reigning Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Play. Written by Pulitzer finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, this darkly comic American drama invites audiences to one helluva family reunion. Starring Rachel Burttram (A Doll's House, Part 2), and Mark H. Dold (The Lehman Trilogy), this Miami Premiere is described as “brilliant, blistering and outrageous” by The New York Times and is directed by GableStage's Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport.

A new play by David Auburn, the Pulitzer winning playwright of Proof, Summer, 1976 (March 28th - April 20th) playfully examines how small moments can change the course of one's life. Set over one fateful summer during America's Bicentennial, Summer, 1976 follows Diana, an artist and single mother, and Alice, a free-spirited and naive young housewife who forge an unlikely friendship one night in Ohio. Bari Newport (The Lehman Trilogy) directs Sara Morsey (The Year of Magical Thinking) and Patti Gardner (The Price) in this beautifully written “Beaches” for the stage.

Finally, in a historic three-way co-production, Brévo Theatre, Island City Stage and GableStage team up to produce a Shakespearean-sized, Pulitzer Prize Winning comedy - Fat Ham (May 16 - June 15). Swapping a Danish castle for a North Carolina BBQ, James Ijames reimagines Hamlet's story of murder and revenge into something hilarious and profound. This joyful, unforgettable South Florida Premiere is made possible with major funding from the Warten Foundation.

In addition to these five season productions, the theatre will produce a roster of still-to-be-announced special events. Stay tuned.

GableStage's 26th Season is made possible through major support from Knight Foundation, The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at the Miami Foundation, Warten Foundation, the Biltmore Hotel, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners.

26th Season Production sponsors include: KING JAMES: Funding Arts Network, Marc and Robyn Abrams, and Jill and Hal Gaffin; BOTH SIDES NOW: Zelda's Gift Fund, Richard and Susan Lampen, Howard and Sharon Socol, Dorothy and Aaron Podhurst, and Michael and Carolynn Friedman; APPROPRIATE: Jessie Wolfson and Lawrence Kron, Rhoda Levitt, Jodi and Paul Tartell, and Jeff Davis and Michael Miller; SUMMER, 1976: Charles and Roz Stuzin and Nedra Kalish; FAT HAM: Warten Foundation, and Gene Sulzberger.

Single tickets go on sale August 27, 2024 at noon through the GableStage Box Office and online. Tickets prices begin at $40, with special rates for military, students, teachers, artists and groups of 8 or more. To learn more about booking a group please contact groups@gablestage.org

“Subscriptions offer patrons a season-long opportunity to experience a wide variety of daring and adventuresome productions,” said Catherine Toruno, Box Office Manager. “Subscribers always receive the best seats at the best prices. In addition to other benefits, package tickets are flexible and can be used for one production or can be spread out over all five offerings.”

Season subscriptions save patrons up to 35% and range from $180 to $400. Subscribers receive free-of-charge ticket exchanges, discounts on additional purchases and choose their seats before single ticket buyers. To learn more, visit gablestage.org or call (305) 445-1119.

