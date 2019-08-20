FSCJ Artist Series Presents LA TRAVIATA This January

TEATRO LIRICO D'EUROPA's La Traviata will play Jacksonville's Times-Union Center January 30, 2020 for one performance only.

G. Verdi's La Traviata is set in 19th Century Paris and is the famous story of a young man, Alfredo Germont, who falls deeply in love with wealthy French prostitute, Violetta Valery.

Without Alfredo's knowledge, his father visits Violetta and asks her to give up her relationship with his son because it has brought shame upon their entire family; the generous woman agrees. At the conclusion of the tragic story, Violetta dies of tuberculosis in the arms of Alfredo.

Teatro Lirico D'Europa was created in 1988 by the late Yves Josse, a former ballet divo and brilliant French arts promoter, and Giorgio Lalov, a young Bulgarian opera singer who made his debut at Teatro alla Scala, Milan, at the age of 25 while participating in Scala's famous international training program for young singers. The collaboration between Josse and Lalov was a huge success in a very short time, resulting in tours with over 250 performances a season throughout France, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Sicily, and Portugal. The tours included performances for Opera Dijon, performances at Salle Pleyel in Paris, Okinawa Performing Arts Center, Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, Theatre Carre in Amsterdam, Congresshaus in Zurich, Theatre Trinidade in Lisbon, Teatro Atlantida in Barcelona, Salida de La Compania in Madrid, Teatro Cervantes, Madrid, Teatro Bueno Vallejo, Madrid, Teatro Lope De Vega in Seville, Le Cirque Royale in Brussels and L'Atrium Theatre on the Island of Martinique.

Tickets for La Traviata start at $25 for adults and $12.50 for children (12 and under) plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at our box office from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (904) 632-5000, or online 24/7 at fscjartistseries.org. Discounts for groups of 10+ may be available by calling (904) 632-5050.





