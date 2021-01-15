FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville Announces Rescheduled Dates for 55th Anniversary Season

Broadway is coming back and it was worth the wait. The FSCJ Artist Series has been able to reschedule four of the five Broadway season package shows originally announced for the current season. Fiddler on the Roof, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Cats, and Hamilton, a season special, are rescheduled to new dates and are joined by the long-awaited show Anastasia. They hope to reschedule Mean Girls for a future season.

"I am pleased to announce it is our 55th season of presenting outstanding Broadway entertainment on the First Coast," said Dr. Milt Russos, executive director of the FSCJ Artist Series, Broadway in Jacksonville.

We have an incredible season scheduled that begins in September with the eagerly anticipated Hamilton. We can't thank our subscribers enough, for their continued patience and support.

The 55th season promises to be a memorable one."

Programming Changes

Hamilton - September 1-12, 2021 (Season Special)

Fiddler on the Roof - November 2-7, 2021

Come From Away - December 7-12, 2021

Dear Evan Hansen - January 25-30, 2022

Cats - February 22-27, 2022

Anastasia - March 29 - April 3, 2022

Ticket Link: fscjartistseries.org

For information about the Safety Protocols at the Times-Union Center, please click this link: fscjartistseries.org/safety-and-security-protocols