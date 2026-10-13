Dusty Slay to Bring THE NEIGHBORHOOD GUY Tour to Florida Theatre

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The Florida Theatre and Outback Presents are proud to announce Dusty Slay: “The Neighborhood Guy” Tour on Friday, March 19, 2027, at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787. Ask about the VIP/Meet & Greet package available for this show.

Dusty Slay is a Nashville-based comedian who has been featured on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Squares with Drew Barrymore, Comedy Central, and Netflix’s The Standups. In 2024, he released his first Netflix special, Workin’ Man, followed by his second, Wet Heat, in 2025. He is the host of the Public Figures podcast as well as the We’re Having a Good Time podcast.

Long hair, tobacco, oversized glasses, and a trucker hat, Dusty Slay is the self-effacing bourbon-voiced Southern comedian next door with a knack for observational, blue-collar humor and the nerve to say what everyone else is thinking. He grew up the son of a single mom in an Alabama trailer park and evokes laughs about everything from Cracker Barrel to his aversion to soap. The 40-year-old Nashville native is a mainstay on the country music scene, making his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019 - the youngest at the time- and adding dozens of appearances in the historic Circle ever since.

With almost 20 years of eliciting guffaws through his laid-back observations, comedic cadence, and conversational style, Dusty is just getting started bringing his brand of relatable working-class comedy to audiences coast to coast.

To learn more, visit https://dustyslay.com/.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787. Ask about the VIP/Meet & Greet package available for this show.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 04 Hrs 42 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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