Dusty Slay to Bring THE NEIGHBORHOOD GUY Tour to Florida Theatre
The Nashville-based comedian, featured on THE TONIGHT SHOW and Netflix, will perform at the historic venue in downtown Jacksonville.
The Florida Theatre and Outback Presents are proud to announce Dusty Slay: “The Neighborhood Guy” Tour on Friday, March 19, 2027, at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787. Ask about the VIP/Meet & Greet package available for this show.
Dusty Slay is a Nashville-based comedian who has been featured on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Squares with Drew Barrymore, Comedy Central, and Netflix’s The Standups. In 2024, he released his first Netflix special, Workin’ Man, followed by his second, Wet Heat, in 2025. He is the host of the Public Figures podcast as well as the We’re Having a Good Time podcast.
Long hair, tobacco, oversized glasses, and a trucker hat, Dusty Slay is the self-effacing bourbon-voiced Southern comedian next door with a knack for observational, blue-collar humor and the nerve to say what everyone else is thinking. He grew up the son of a single mom in an Alabama trailer park and evokes laughs about everything from Cracker Barrel to his aversion to soap. The 40-year-old Nashville native is a mainstay on the country music scene, making his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019 - the youngest at the time- and adding dozens of appearances in the historic Circle ever since.
With almost 20 years of eliciting guffaws through his laid-back observations, comedic cadence, and conversational style, Dusty is just getting started bringing his brand of relatable working-class comedy to audiences coast to coast.
To learn more, visit https://dustyslay.com/.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787. Ask about the VIP/Meet & Greet package available for this show.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Florida Theatre (11/10-11/10)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Jacksonville Center of the Performing Arts (12/01-12/13)
|
Barry Manilow
Amerant Bank Arena (1/15-1/15)
|
C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (11/15-11/15)
|
Hamilton
Moran Theatre (12/01-12/01)
|
Turnpike Troubadours, Muscadine Bloodline & Drayton Farley
BayCare Sound (10/25-10/25)
|
Meet Me In St Louis
Alhambra Theatre & Dining (10/01-11/08)
|
Pink Martini
Au-Rene Theater (1/17-1/17)
|
Side Show
The Gordon (11/03-11/08)
|
Vanya and Sonia and Marsha and Spike
A Classic Theatre (11/06-11/15)