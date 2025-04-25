Desiree Montes To Take The Cabaret Stage At The Winter Park Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ms. Desiree Montes will take to the cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse in her new solo cabaret - Sounds of Desiree: Reprisin' and Manisfestin' - Wednesday May 28 and Thursday May 29 in the theatre's popular Spotlight Cabaret Series. Playhouse Music Director, Mr. Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Join the acclaimed Ms. Montes in this unmissable cabaret event - Sounds of Desiree: Reprisin' and Manisfestin' - as she revisits some of her noteworthy, award-winning roles and shares her vision for future characters she is eager to bring to life on stage.

Desiree will leave audiences wanting more with her riveting selection of reprisal roles such as Mrs. Lovett (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Aida (Aida: The Musical), Helene Bezukhova (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), The Witch (Into The Woods) and most notably Billie Holiday (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill) among others.

Desiree Montes is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association and an accomplished singer, actress, dancer, puppeteer, voice-over-artist, director, choreographer, intimacy director, audition preparation coach and arts educator. She has been a part of the corporate theme park entertainment industry for over 15 years. At Universal Studios Orlando she has performed as Mabel in The Blues Brothers Show, and as the singing sorceress Celestina Warbeck in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. At Walt Disney World, Desiree has performed Coral/Peach in Finding Nemo: the Musical, and as Gospel/R&B singer in Joyful! A Celebration of the Holidays!

Some notable theatrical credits include: Norma Valverde (Hands on a Hardbody), Aida (Aida: The Musical), Sarah (Ragtime: the Musical), Daniela (In the Heights), Mrs. Lovett (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Hélène Bezukhova (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) and Billie Holiday in what will soon be 6 regional productions of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill.

She made her Off-Broadway debut at the 2019 New York Musical Festival Flying Lessons. Desiree was recently awarded the Orlando Sentinel's 2024 Critics' Pick : Special Recognition award for her most recent portrayal of Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill.

"This is a cabaret not to be missed! Desiree is one of the most accomplished and engaging performers in the region! Get your tickets early! This one will sell out quickly!" states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus one pre-purchased beverage. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, June 13 through Monday, June 16, 2025. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, June 13 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Winter Park Playhouse

