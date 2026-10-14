David Sedaris to Appear at FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville
The performance will take place at the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville.
The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, and WJCT Public Media, present An Afternoon with David Sedaris coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts' intimate Terry Theatre on Sunday, April 18, 2027 at 2:00 pm.
David Sedaris, America's best-selling humorist and social satirist, returns following the publication of his most recent book of short stories, Happy Go Lucky, and his first ever children's book, Pretty Ugly.
In his customary sartorial and humorous manner, David will make you laugh and think in equal measures, with all new, unpublished stories and commentary.
As always, the reading will be accompanied by a pre and post-show book signing.
To order tickets by phone, call FSCJ Artist Series Box Office: (904) 632-5000
M-Thurs. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Fri 10 am – 1 p.m. or email us at info@fscjartistseries.org
Group discounts for 10+ are also available. Please contact (904) 632-5050 or groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more information.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 16, 2026 at 10am at FSCJArtistSeries.org or by phone at 904-632-5000.
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