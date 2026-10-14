David Sedaris to Appear at FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville

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The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, and WJCT Public Media, present An Afternoon with David Sedaris coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts' intimate Terry Theatre on Sunday, April 18, 2027 at 2:00 pm.

David Sedaris, America's best-selling humorist and social satirist, returns following the publication of his most recent book of short stories, Happy Go Lucky, and his first ever children's book, Pretty Ugly.

In his customary sartorial and humorous manner, David will make you laugh and think in equal measures, with all new, unpublished stories and commentary.

As always, the reading will be accompanied by a pre and post-show book signing.

To order tickets by phone, call FSCJ Artist Series Box Office: (904) 632-5000

M-Thurs. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Fri 10 am – 1 p.m. or email us at info@fscjartistseries.org

Group discounts for 10+ are also available. Please contact (904) 632-5050 or groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more information.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 16, 2026 at 10am at FSCJArtistSeries.org or by phone at 904-632-5000.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 04 Hrs 36 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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