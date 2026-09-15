WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO & JULIET IN CONCERT to Play Jacksonville

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William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert, the cinematic live-to-film event celebrating the 30th anniversary of Luhrmann's groundbreaking 1996 film, will stop at The Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts for one show only on March 4, 2027, 7:30 PM.

Presale begins today, September 15, with tickets on sale to the general public on September 18 at 10 a.m. local time at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

Academy Award-winning Leonardo DiCaprio and Emmy-winning Claire Danes star as Romeo and Juliet in the bold retelling that made Shakespeare feel dangerous and romantic for a new generation and continues to influence fashion, music, and culture that still reverberates today.

Presented on a cinema screen with the original dialogue and action intact, William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert features a hybrid ensemble performing the film's score and music live in sync with the full movie. Blending rock and orchestral musicians with vocals, electronics, and a DJ, they channel Luhrmann's signature fusion of classic storytelling and contemporary sound.

'One of the greatest surprises over the past three decades has been watching Romeo + Juliet find new audiences again and again. That's the enduring magic of Shakespeare and cinema,' says Luhrmann, a two-time Academy Award nominee for Best Picture. 'This concert celebrates both, while inviting audiences around the world to experience the film's emotion, music, and theatricality in a completely new way.'

'Romeo + Juliet has influenced generations of filmmakers, musicians, and audiences, and its impact continues to be felt 30 years later,' says Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live. 'Our goal was to create a live experience that honors that legacy while giving audiences a fresh reason to fall in love with the film all over again.'

Originally released on November 1, 1996, and opening number one at the US box office, Romeo + Juliet became one of Luhrmann's signature works, transforming Shakespeare's tragedy into a maximal, MTV-era pop opera that still feels timely three decades later. Romeo + Juliet's defining '90s music identity helped cement its status as a generational classic, powered by instantly recognizable tracks including 'Kissing You' by Des'ree, 'Lovefool' by The Cardigans, 'Talk Show Host' by Radiohead, '#1 Crush' by Garbage, 'Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)' by Quindon Tarver, 'Young Hearts Run Free' by Kym Mazelle, and 'You and Me Song' by The Wannadies.

For more information about William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert, visit romeoandjulietinconcert.com and follow @bazluhrmann on Instagram and TikTok, and @BazLuhrmannOfficial on Facebook; and, @DisneyConcerts on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 46 Days 04 Hrs 35 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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