THE BEST OF STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT Comes to Jacksonville This Winter
The comedy duo takes the stage with special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers.
The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway will present The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short featuring Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers, coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 8:00 pm.
The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.
Martin and Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film Three Amigos. These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled A Very Stupid Conversation.
Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 11, 2026 at 10:00 am at FSCJArtistSeries.org or by phone at 904-632-5000 during box office hours.
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