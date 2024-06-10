Carey Family Foundation to Host Annual Father and Daughter Dance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Miami Dolphins Alum Vernon Carey and his two daughters for a Barbie themed Father and Daughter Dance Presented by DeAngelo Contracting Services on Saturday, June 15 from 5 pm to 9 pm. The fun filled event will take place at the Broward Center for Performing Arts in the Potter Ballroom (201 SW 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale).

Tickets are $100 for a father and daughter duo and $50 for each additional daughter, tables of 10 available for $1,000. Entry includes dinner, dessert, valet parking, activities, games and dancing. K. Foxx from 99 JAMZ will emcee and sounds will be provided by She J Hercules. Wear your favorite pink attire for this Barbie themed fun filled event.

“We want to give Fathers and their Daughters in the South Florida community a memorable experience during Father's Day weekend and we look forward to our seventh Father and Daughter Dance,” said Carey Family Foundation Founders Vernon and LaTavia Carey. The foundation is also hosting fathers and daughters from Belafonte TACOLCY, the Girl Scouts and additional non-profits.

The Carey Family Foundation creates programs and provides support to encourage the improvement of our youth. These programs are designed to enhance educational and recreational development and economic opportunities within the community.

For more information on the Carey Family Foundation Father and Daughter Dance Presented by DeAngelo Contracting Services or to register, please visit CareyFamilyFoundation.org or Instagram @CareyFamilyFoundation or call (954) 298-8784.

