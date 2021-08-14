CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Will Be Performed at Jacksonville's Times-Union Center

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE lights up the stage in the awe-inspiring, eye-popping family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets are now on sale for one performance only in Jacksonville's Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.

As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eye as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations.

Audiences nationwide will celebrate this most wonderful time of the year with over twenty of the world's critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock."

This critically acclaimed extravaganza is sure to dazzle any audience as Broadway World proclaims it, "The Perfect Holiday Gift... a show that everyone will enjoy." Audiences of all ages will marvel at soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats and extravagant theatrical production numbers the Boston Globe hails as "Entrancing... Las Vegas meets family entertainment."

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE tickets will go on sale August 16, 2021 at 10 am and is affordably priced with tickets starting at $30. The show will be performed at The Times-Union Center for one performance only on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.

For press inquiries please contact Shelley Henley at shelley.henley@fscjartistseries.org, (904) 387-8938 or (904) 699-2656. For high-resolution photos for this engagement in Jacksonville please visit the press room. For more information, visit: www.cirquedreams.com.