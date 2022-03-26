BWW Review: ROCK OF AGES at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

It's "nothin' but a good time" at Alhambra Theatre and Dining in Jacksonville! Rock of Ages opened at Alhambra Theatre and Dining on March 25th, and audiences went wild. The musical follows two aspiring artists making their way in Los Angeles. While we follow the two artists, a rally is going on to prevent the demolition of the Sunset Strip, where all the art and music is produced. With many popular songs of the 1980's, audiences are sure to notice a few hits, and maybe even bob their head to the rhythm.

Drew (Carson Matte) is an aspiring rock n' roll singer looking to make it big in Los Angeles as a singer/songwriter. His opportunity comes when he books a gig at Dennis's The Bourbon Room. Matte's talent was brilliantly displayed in numbers such as "I Wanna Rock," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," "I Want to Know What Love Is," and "Oh Sherrie." Not only did Matte have amazing vocal talent, but he had great chemistry with his leading lady, Sherrie Christian (Sydney Sheffield). Like Matte, this is Sheffield's debut at the Alhambra. Sheffield played the small-town girl perfectly! Some of her shining moments include "Waiting for a Girl Like You," "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Shadows of the Night," "I Hate Myself for Loving You," and "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

In addition to the two leading characters, there was great talent among the entire cast. The audience loved to hate the character Stacee Jaxx (Justin Murphy). Murphy played the cliché drunk, 80's rock n' roll character perfectly! This was displayed in numbers like "Wanted Dead or Alive" and "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

The other two enemies of the show were Hertz Klinemann (Alec Hadden) and Franz Klinemann (Rodney Holmes). The German father/son duo that attempt to demolish the Sunset Strip made the audiences laugh, particularly Holmes that had incredible comedic timing. The force against the duo is Regina (Carly Rae Nicole Stevenson). Stevenson's passion for the cause is evident to audience members and is seen in numbers like "We're not Gonna Take It" and "Hit Me with Your Best Shot."

One of the shining moments in the musical was between Lonny Barnett (Nick Barnes) and Dennis Dupree (Ron Perry) in "Can't Fight This Feeling." Not only did audiences love the comedic chemistry between the two characters, but the sound guys started the trend of everyone grabbing their phones and turning on their flashlights while the two sang. Another crowd favorite was Justice Charlier (Felecia Ewing), the owner of Club Venus. Audiences went wild for Ewing's vocal talent in numbers such as "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

Audiences loved the finale "Don't Stop Believin'." Many audience members were out of their seats dancing, clapping, and cheering. Cast members even grabbed some of the audience members to dance with them. I truly believe it is hard to play the famous Journey song without a little bit of happiness circulating the room.

Rock of Ages is a great treat, recommended for audience members 13 and older, and will be at Alhambra Theatre and Dining now through May 1st!