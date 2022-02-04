ANASTASIA, WAITRESS, and More Announced for FSCJ Artist 55th Anniversary Season

FSCJ Artist Series has announced upcoming events for its 55th Anniversary Season.

February 5, 2022

Rigoletto Opera

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org

The Opera was composed in 1851. Verdi's RIGOLETTO is an intriguing study of the contrasts

between good and evil. Destinies collide as the womanizing Duke of Mantua and his vengeful court jester RIGOLLETO, weave a fascinating drama of seduction, betrayal, curses and vendettas ending with the tragic death of an innocent young woman.

February 6, 2022

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/the-simon-garfunkel-story

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is touring North America again this year! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including "'Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings, their incredible success, and dramatic split in 1970. With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

February 9, 2022

Rent

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org

For a quarter of a century, RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT's 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production - so don't miss it!

February 15, 2022, 7:30

Dancing with The Stars: Live!

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/dancing-with-the-stars-live

America's favorite dance show is coming to Jacksonville with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022!" Joining the tour for the performance in Jacksonville is the co-host and former star of The Bachelorette, Dancing With The Stars Champion, Kaitlyn Bristowe! Your favorite dancers from this iconic television series hit the stage this winter with an ALL NEW SHOW. Starring Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and more to come! Fans will see time honored dancers like the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango- and everything in between. Join us for a theatrical dance show, you can't miss!

February 22, 2022

Pinkalicious

Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/education/school-performances/pinkalicious

Pinkalicious loves pink and wants everything in her life to be pink. Her dream is to radiate pink. After over indulging in pink cupcakes, she wakes up pink. She is thrilled to be pink and have her dream come true. Her parents take her to the doctor, and she is diagnosed with pinkititis. On the way home, Pinkalicious plays at the playground but is attacked by birds and bees when she is mistaken for a pink flower. Her best friend doesn't even recognize her as she is camouflaged in the garden. At home, she eats another cupcake, and the next morning she wakes up red and develops pink eye pinkititis whereby she can only see the color pink. Now she must do something to fix her predicament. She bravely follows the doctor's order to eat green food. Due to her new resolve, Pinkalicious is transformed back to normal. Pinkalicious has learned self-control and to be careful for what you wish for. Her brother, on the other hand, has eaten the last cupcake, turns pink, and shouts with glee: Pink-A-Boo! Performed by Stages Productions.

February 22-27, 2022

Cats

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/cats

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

March 1

RAIN, A Tribute to the Beatles

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/rain-a-tribute-to-the-beatles

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing the Beatles" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.

March 3, 2022, 7:30pm

Stayin' Alive, One Night of the Bee Gees

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/stayin-alive-one-night-of-the-bee-gees

Stayin' Alive is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice! The vocal match of Tony Mattina, Todd Sharman, and George Manz, creates a realistic sense of hearing and experiencing the brothers' Gibb live in concert. Featuring a vocal trio backed by studio musicians who wholly capture the sound mystique of The Bee Gees, Stayin' Alive offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist. Singing blockbusters such as Night Fever, Jive Talkin, How Deep Is Your Love, You Should Be Dancin, Nights On Broadway, and Stayin Alive. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as I Started A Joke, Massachusetts, Fanny Be Tender, Words, and To Love Somebody, among other great hits. Stayin' Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. Stayin' Alive has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62 piece orchestra.

March 5, 2022

Steve Martin & Martin Short

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org

Steve Martin and Martin Short's "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film "Three Amigos." These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled "A Very Stupid Conversation."

March 6, 2022 at 3pm

Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/celtic-woman-postcards-from-ireland

Grammy nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman is thrilled to return in 2022 with a brand-new show Postcards from Ireland. Postcards from Ireland celebrates the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland; taking audiences on a journey of story and song from across the Emerald Isle. Embrace an evening of angelic voices, breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity, transporting you from your theatre seat to the lush landscapes of Ireland. Celtic Woman's fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary song craft celebrates Ireland's ancient heritage while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland. With Irish dancers, bagpipers and an array of traditional Irish instruments - including the bodhran, tin whistle and uilleann pipes - this dynamic and multi-talented group has captivated audiences all around the world.

March 24, 2022 at 7:30pm

Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/proud-tina

Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner with this glorious, energetic stage production, brimming with Tina hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s. The powerful raspy vocals, high-intensity dancing and thrilling stage presence live on stage, complete with band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers to make this the definitive tribute, and a fabulous fun night out! Hear all the energetic Rock and soulful RnB hits that made Tina one of the 20th century's biggest names in music - "Simply the Best," "What's Love Got to Do With It," "River Deep Mountain High," "Proud Mary," "Nutbush City Limits," "We Don't Need Another Hero," "What You Get is What You See," "Private Dancer" and many more.

March 29-April 3, 2022

Anastasia

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/anastasia

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Jacksonville at last! From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.

April 9, 2022

An Officer and a Gentleman

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org

Based on the Oscar-winning film, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is the timeless love story that celebrates triumph over adversity. The new musical features an iconic score including the Grammy and Oscar-winning #1 hit "Up Where We Belong" (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes), and your favorite 80's hits including: "Higher Love" (Steve Winwood), "Owner of a Lonely Heart" (Yes), "Love is a Battlefield" and "Invincible" (Pat Benatar), and many more popular tunes. Zack Mayo has the raw talent and strength for the US Navy's Officer Training School; but his arrogance is out of step. Graduating from the elite program will secure Zack's career and future, but can he endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley? On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. When tragedy befalls a fellow candidate, Zack learns the importance of friendship and honor, finds the courage to be his best self and wins the heart of the woman he loves.

April 28-29, 2022

Steve Trash Science LIVE

Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/education/school-performances/steve-trash-science-live

Based on Steve's successful PBS Kids TV. WINNER - 2018 - EEAA BEST ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION PROGRAM. STEVE TRASH SCIENCE LIVE focuses on making STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Math-magical, musical, and fun! In this new LIVE educational show, Steve Trash shares his passion for both magic AND science. He explains the difference between science and magic and how it can be both using real science (scientific method), kid comedy, music, and amazing magic tricks. Steve creates a rockin good time that many teachers have called "The Best Show Ever!"

April 29, 2022

Waitress

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county -and a satisfying encounter with someone new -show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song").

April 30

Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/dean-z-the-ultimate-elvis

Dean Z has dedicated his entire life to honoring the legacy of Elvis Presley. Z set off for Las Vegas at age 17, where he soon earned a spot with Legends in Concert. In 2013 Dean won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, the only world-wide contest recognized by Elvis Presley Enterprises, serving as an ambassador to Graceland and the estate, receiving $20,000 and tens of thousands of new fans. Dean Z received the Heart of The King Award at the former Las Vegas Hilton, on the same stage Elvis himself performed over 700 shows. He also had the pleasure of being a part of the national touring production Elvis Lives, a live musical highlighting Elvis' career. In 2017 Dean joined "The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour" based in the United Kingdom. To date the tour has performed several sold out shows across England and Scotland, including performances in the country's most historic theaters like the Apollo, and major arenas like Manchester Arena and The Echo in Liverpool.

November 3, 2022, 7:00pm

Pandora Presents Disney Princess: The Concert

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/pandora-presents-disney-princess-the-concert

For generations, Disney's Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess - The Concert. "Be our guest" as Broadway's Belle, Jasmine, Anna, and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories! Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed Broadway stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories. We invite you to become part of our world...dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess - The Concert, presented by Pandora Jewelry.