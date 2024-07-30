News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

YERMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week

Performances run through 28 August.

By: Jul. 30, 2024
Yerma is headed to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run through 28 August.

YERMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
She has it all: She is the Editor-in-Chief of a culture magazine, she is a well-known blogger, and she is married to the man of her dreams.

She only lacks one thing: a child.

A cuddly baby she could cradle in her arms. And she will do absolutely anything to become a mother.

A contemporary, stormy, and creative adaptation of Lorca's masterpiece.

Commissioned and first performed by the Young Vic

Duration: 110 Minutes




