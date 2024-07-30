YERMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yerma is headed to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run through 28 August.

She has it all: She is the Editor-in-Chief of a culture magazine, she is a well-known blogger, and she is married to the man of her dreams.

She only lacks one thing: a child.

A cuddly baby she could cradle in her arms. And she will do absolutely anything to become a mother.

A contemporary, stormy, and creative adaptation of Lorca's masterpiece.

Commissioned and first performed by the Young Vic

Duration: 110 Minutes

