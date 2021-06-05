VIDEO: First Look at THE WILD PARTY, Premiering in Israel This Month

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, THE WILD PARTY - The Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle award winning musical, by Andrew Lippa will premiere in Israel with a special production from June 16th through 21st. The production will be produced by Sivan Sheli Yakovich and Tal Marcello Zamir.

Check out a preview of the show in the new video below!

During the second coronavirus wave in Israel, Sivan (28) and Tal (23), decided to fulfill their dream and started working on an Israeli production of their own of the musical "The Wild Party". While taking a risk in such uncertain times, they wanted to tell the story with the brilliant masterpiece music and lyrics of Lippa, in its original language, English, believing that the universal story and its message will be sent through its original words to anyone who would watch.

They started working on their own, building the artistic ideas for their production and searching for a cast and crew that will help them achieve that goal.

Today the show contains a company of 14 actors and a live orchestra on stage, with a huge amount of talent, that are taking part in this production merely because of their shared love for musical theatre and their appeal for this specific material.

Direction by Sivan Raz, music direction by Jonathan Perlman, choreography by Sivan Sheli Yakovich and Adi Ronai and direction assistance by Omri Gropper.

Aside from managing the production and choreographing the show, Sivan and Tal will be performing as the lead actors, in the roles of Queenie and Burrs, respectively.

The musical takes place in the late 1920s, in Queenie and Burrs apartment. They are an artistic vaudeville couple, hosting a wild party with their artistic-bohemian friends. Queenie, a beautiful vaudeville dancer with a powerful and charismatic personality, organizes the party in order to be the center of attention, getting all the power she can have to herself, using it to escape her miserable life with Burrs, a charming vaudeville clown with an attractive look and a voracious appetite for woman, who is unkind to her while no one sees. The party that celebrates everything that is prohibited - alcohol, drugs, violence and sex, gets to imerrsive events and acts that lead its participants to the edge, forcing them to raise the question "when should the party end?".

The musical started as a workshop in "The Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center" in 1997, until its official premiere in 2000. Since then, the show has performed countless times with huge success.

Tickets are available at https://tickchak.co.il/17620.