VIDEO: Center Stage Israel Presents December Installment of SONGS ON CUE

Due to the ongoing closure caused by the pandemic, Center Stage Israel had to replace its live music online event with something that complies with closure restrictions.

The company's talented troupe of singers performed live via Zoom on Sunday December 27th at 7pm, as part of the Songs on Cue series.

The concert was also streamed on Center Stage's Facebook page, where fans got an insight into the creation of the show and even a few samplings from the lineup.

The Songs on Cue events are held monthly. The December event featured Natalie Lipin, Naomi Kern, Elise Shoss, Ofer Regirer, Grant & Daniella Crankshaw, and special guests.

Watch the full event below!