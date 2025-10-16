 tracker
THE INDIAN PATIENT Returns to the Cameri Theatre

Performances will run 18 October - 19 January.

By: Oct. 16, 2025
THE INDIAN PATIENT Returns to the Cameri Theatre Image
The Indian Patient will return to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances will run 18 October - 19 January.

Segev, a young man, reaches out to Avshalom, his estranged older brother who cut ties with the family many years ago, in order to inform him that their father is gravely ill. The meeting between the two brothers, who have never met before, launches the entire family into an emotional whirlwind, triggering a chain of events that is both humorous and tragic.

As they confront death, longtime resentments, and long-buried family secrets that surface for the first time, the two brothers find themselves in a battle of emotions.

The acclaimed and award-winning autobiographical play by Reshef Levi is coming to the Cameri Theatre stage for the first time.

*This play includes the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.

Duration: 110 Minutes



Regional Awards
