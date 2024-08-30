CHILVAT Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One, a young, wild and egotistical actress. The second, a tough and bitter theater diva of ninety plus.

On stage they are rivals. Behind the scenes they are real enemies. But now, when both of their careers are on the line, they have no choice but to find a way to get along. Or at least tolerate each other. What starts as a hard war where each tries to get the other out of their way, turns into a surprising and unusual relationship.

They are the most different in the world, they don't agree on anything, but between the one who starts the road and the one who faces its end, one thing connects: a tremendous passion for life.

The play was presented for the first time at the 'Here and Now 23' festival of the Chamber Theater - staged readings of original plays.

The play was produced with the support of Bruno Lansberg.

Photo: Ohad Romano

Poster design: Shane Horowitz

Duration of the show: 90 minute

