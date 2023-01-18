Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANGELS IN AMERICA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Performances run 26 January - 4 March, 2023.

Jan. 18, 2023  
Angels in America comes to the Cameri Theatre later this month.

An exciting tragicomic fantasy, which occurred during the peak days of the AIDS pandemic in New York at the end of the 80's. Eight characters looking for redemption between life and death, love and sex and heaven and hell.

  • Play: Tony Kushner
  • Translate by: Eli Bijaoui
  • Director: Gilad Kimchi
  • Set: Eran Atzmon
  • Costumes: Orna Smorgonski
  • Music: Amir Lekner
  • Lighting: Avi Yona Bueno (Bambi)
  • Director assistant: Keren Hovav
  • Cast: Nadav Nates , Avigail Harari, Yoav Levi, Elad Atrakchi, Shoham Sheiner, Irit Kaplan, Maya Landsmann, Dudu Niv, Matan Onyameh.



RINGO is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre Photo
RINGO is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre
Minutes after Danny Dingot proposes to Mika, he discovers that his penis is missing. Meanwhile, his tool – “Ringo” – is already celebrating its independence all over town. Mika is pulled into an affair with Ringo, the Police open an investigation, Shlomo Artzi comes to the rescue, and the plot thickens when Ringo enlists to the IDF and gets abducted by Hamas.
LOVE AND PANDEMIC is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre Photo
LOVE AND PANDEMIC is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre
Short, funny, touching and wild love stories, in an isolation hotel for covid patients. In the Love and Pandemic project various playwrights were invited to write short plays during crazy times, about crazy times - the year in which the world just stopped.
BIRTHDAY CANDLES Comes to the Cameri Theatre Photo
BIRTHDAY CANDLES Comes to the Cameri Theatre
Birthday Candles comes to the Cameri Theatre in Israel in February 2023. We glimpse at Ernestine's life from the age of 17 to 107: almost a hundred years of life, love, hope, pain and laughter; all while baking one cake.
YAGP To Host Auditions and Contemporary Dance Workshop In Israel Photo
YAGP To Host Auditions and Contemporary Dance Workshop In Israel
Youth America Grand Prix has announced its first ever INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY YOUTH ENSEMBLE, in collaboration with YGP Israel. 

