Winners Announced For the 23rd Irish Times Theatre Awards
The 23rd Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards was due to take place tomorrow night at the National Concert Hall in Dublin.
Due to cancellations because of the current health crisis, the winners were announced online.
The main purpose of the awards is to celebrate Irish theatre and the people who make it such a vital part of society.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Special tribute award
Macnas
Macnas fashion show
Public choice vote
Bread no benefits
By Gúna Nua
Best production
The exam
By Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan, Brokentalkers School of History and University College Dublin
The exam
Best Opera Production
Abomination: a DUP opera
By Conor Mitchell, Belfast Ensemble and Outburst Arts
Best Director
Jim Culleton
For the alternative of Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney, Fishamble: The New Play Company in association with Draíocht, Everyman Theater, Lime Tree Theater / Belltable, Lyric Theater, Pavilion Theater and Town Hall Theater
Best actor
Brian Doherty
In the role of Agamemnon in Hecuba by Marina Carr, Rough Magic in association with the Dublin Theater Festival
and
as Dog in Jim Nolan's The Red Iron, Red Kettle Theater Company
Best Actress
Aoibhéann McCann
In the role of Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams, a production of Lyric Theater
Best Supporting Actor
Ian-Lloyd Anderson
In the role of Donal in The Beacon by Nancy Harris, a co-production Druid and Gate Theater
Best Supporting Actress
Liz Fitzgibbon
In the roles of Josie, Marie and others in Tracy Martin's Dublin Will Show You How, the Abbey Theater in co-production with the Complex
Best New Game
Lisa Tierney-Keogh
For this beautiful village, the Abbey Theater
Best Together
Jonathan Swift's travels
Adapted from the writings of Jonathan Swift of Conall Morrison, Blue Raincoat Theater Company
Best Decor
Sarah Bacon
For Citysong by Dylan Coburn Gray, a co-production of the Abbey Theater and the Soho Theater
and
Beginning with David Eldridge, the Gate Theater
and
Drama at Inish by Lennox Robinson, a production of the Abbey Theate
Best lighting design
Paul Keogan
For The Big Chapel X, based on The Big Chapel by Thomas Kilroy. Adapted by John Morton, Medb Lambert and Donal Gallagher, Asylum Productions and Kilkenny Arts Festival with support from the Abbey Theater
and
The Glass Menagerie of Tennessee Williams, the Gate Theater
and
Blood in the Dirt by Rory Gleeson, Landmark Productions and Keynote Productions
Best Costume Design
Enda Kenny
For A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams, a production of Lyric Theater
Better direction of movement
Philip Connaughton
For Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare, adapted by Nathan O'Donnell and Ronan Phelan, Rough Magic and Kilkenny Arts Festival
Philip Connaughton wins best movement direction for Much Ado About Nothing
Best Soundscape
Denis Clohessy
For The Alternative by Michael Patrick and Oisin Kearney, Fishamble: the New Play Company in association with Draoícht, Everyman Theater, Lime Tree Theater / Belltable, Lyric Theater, Pavilion Theater and Town Hall Theater
and
The review by Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan, Brokentalkers and history school at University College Dublin
and
In Our Veins by Lee Coffey, Bitter Like a Lemon and the Abbey Theater in association with Dublin Port Company
Special Judges' Award
Dublin Fringe Festival
For having facilitated the development of a new generation of theater artists, by giving them the opportunity to test their creativity, to break boundaries and to experiment, under the guidance of excellent producers, artists and theater makers.