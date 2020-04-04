Winners Announced For the 23rd Irish Times Theatre Awards

The 23rd Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards was due to take place tomorrow night at the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

Due to cancellations because of the current health crisis, the winners were announced online.

The main purpose of the awards is to celebrate Irish theatre and the people who make it such a vital part of society.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Special tribute award

Macnas

Macnas fashion show

Public choice vote

Bread no benefits

By Gúna Nua

Best production

The exam

By Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan, Brokentalkers School of History and University College Dublin

The exam

Best Opera Production

Abomination: a DUP opera

By Conor Mitchell, Belfast Ensemble and Outburst Arts

Best Director

Jim Culleton

For the alternative of Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney, Fishamble: The New Play Company in association with Draíocht, Everyman Theater, Lime Tree Theater / Belltable, Lyric Theater, Pavilion Theater and Town Hall Theater

Best actor

Brian Doherty

In the role of Agamemnon in Hecuba by Marina Carr, Rough Magic in association with the Dublin Theater Festival

and

as Dog in Jim Nolan's The Red Iron, Red Kettle Theater Company

Best Actress

Aoibhéann McCann

In the role of Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams, a production of Lyric Theater

Best Supporting Actor

Ian-Lloyd Anderson

In the role of Donal in The Beacon by Nancy Harris, a co-production Druid and Gate Theater

Best Supporting Actress

Liz Fitzgibbon

In the roles of Josie, Marie and others in Tracy Martin's Dublin Will Show You How, the Abbey Theater in co-production with the Complex

Best New Game

Lisa Tierney-Keogh

For this beautiful village, the Abbey Theater

Best Together

Jonathan Swift's travels

Adapted from the writings of Jonathan Swift of Conall Morrison, Blue Raincoat Theater Company

Best Decor

Sarah Bacon

For Citysong by Dylan Coburn Gray, a co-production of the Abbey Theater and the Soho Theater

and

Beginning with David Eldridge, the Gate Theater

and

Drama at Inish by Lennox Robinson, a production of the Abbey Theate

Best lighting design

Paul Keogan

For The Big Chapel X, based on The Big Chapel by Thomas Kilroy. Adapted by John Morton, Medb Lambert and Donal Gallagher, Asylum Productions and Kilkenny Arts Festival with support from the Abbey Theater

and

The Glass Menagerie of Tennessee Williams, the Gate Theater

and

Blood in the Dirt by Rory Gleeson, Landmark Productions and Keynote Productions

Best Costume Design

Enda Kenny

For A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams, a production of Lyric Theater

Better direction of movement

Philip Connaughton

For Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare, adapted by Nathan O'Donnell and Ronan Phelan, Rough Magic and Kilkenny Arts Festival

Philip Connaughton wins best movement direction for Much Ado About Nothing

Best Soundscape

Denis Clohessy

For The Alternative by Michael Patrick and Oisin Kearney, Fishamble: the New Play Company in association with Draoícht, Everyman Theater, Lime Tree Theater / Belltable, Lyric Theater, Pavilion Theater and Town Hall Theater

and

The review by Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan, Brokentalkers and history school at University College Dublin

and

In Our Veins by Lee Coffey, Bitter Like a Lemon and the Abbey Theater in association with Dublin Port Company

Special Judges' Award

Dublin Fringe Festival

For having facilitated the development of a new generation of theater artists, by giving them the opportunity to test their creativity, to break boundaries and to experiment, under the guidance of excellent producers, artists and theater makers.





