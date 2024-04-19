Dublin Theatre Festival Returns This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dublin Theatre Festival will return this Autmin. The event will run 26 September – 13 October 2024. Established in 1957, Dublin Theatre Festival is Europe's leading contemporary arts festival and a key event in Dublin's cultural calendar.

It incorporates theatre, music, dance and family events, as well as artist talks, public discussions and artist development programmes, with performances taking place in venues and locations across the Irish capital and the greater Dublin area.

The Festival is also known for its support programmes for artists, from work in progress to large-scale commissions.

Over the years the Festival has premiered work by Ireland's theatre greats and staged productions by some of the world's most celebrated artists and companies, including Steppenwolf, Enda Walsh, Alice Ripoll, Teaċ Daṁsa, Romeo Castelluci, Miet Warlop, Enda Walsh, THISISPOPBABY.

2024 Festival will take place between 26 September and 13 October with the programme announced late July.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.