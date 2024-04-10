Galway Folk Festival Reveals Programme For 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Galway Folk Festival has revealed their programme for 2024, featuring a line-up of world-renowned artists and brilliant Irish names. Returning for their third edition, the festival will take place from Wednesday 5th June to Sunday 9th June, showcasing the best of folk, roots, and traditional music in venues across Galway city.

Among the headliners are beloved singer-songwriter Declan O'Rourke, the enchanting Beth Orton, and the captivating sounds of contemporary folk trioAmble, Glaswegian quintet Ímar and fellow Scots Talisk; Eleanor Shanley & Mike Hanrahan, along with Breen Rynne Murray, Seán Keane, Cillian Vallely & David Doucey, Niamh Bury, Niall McCabe, and many, many more.

With a lineup boasting talent from over 50 established names and emerging artists, there's something for every music enthusiast to enjoy.

In addition to the ticketed shows, festival-goers can enjoy free daytime events across three stages. Cuppa Tea TV returns with a stage featuring Youth in Music on Saturday and Sunday, while Culture Vultures with Tony Clayton-Lea offers engaging conversations with special guests across the weekend.

“We are thrilled to be back for year 3 of the Galway Folk Festival” said Festival Director and Programmer, Peter O’Sullivan. “This year we have a broad programme which will appeal to a wide age range. We’ve lots of exciting new talent as well as established names from the world of folk and trad. We have expanded our free entry day time programme on the Saturday and Sunday of the festival which is family friendly and a great way to involve people of all ages”

Gary Monroe of Monroe's Live adds, “We're delighted with the line-up this year. Fair play to Peter and all the team for working so, so hard to line up another great list of artists. We look forward to seeing people all over the world. It's great to see so many overseas purchases from several countries, and hopefully, people come and support, and let's see Galway Folk Festival grow in bigger and better things as we go on”.

Tickets for all events can be purchased through the festival's website, with early booking advised. For full programme details, and booking, visit www.galwayfolkfestival.com

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.