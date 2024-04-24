BOYFRIENDS Comes to New Irish Theatre Company in June and July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New theatre-makers on the block, LemonSoap Productions, will present their third stage production and first touring show, BOYFRIENDS. Written by Donegal writer and actor, Ultan Pringle with the addition of the directorial dexterous hands of Joy Nesbitt. The play is a two hander with Emmanuel Okoye [Disenchanted (2022), The Dry (RTE, 2022)] and Ultan Pringle [Falling For The Life of Alex Whelan (2023)], who play characters 'A' and 'B', as they take a big look at their very new relationship and what a modern day romance might become. The play makes its world premiere at Project Arts Centre, Dublin on 26 June and runs for two weeks before hitting the road to Pringle's home county (Donegal) for three days at An Grianán, Letterkenny from 11th July.

Following a three month affair between two anonymous men, Boyfriends, charts the ups and downs and roundabouts of a modern 'situation-ship'. As they swing through four million one hundred and ninety one thousand possibilities of what they might mean to one another, through time, sex, vintage disco, nightclubs, period dramas and calorie counting, Boyfriends asks us to ponder on that age old question: what the f*ck is romance anyway?

While all the while being a story of two men who by chance meet in The George Nightclub, foster a dog, ghost each other and ultimately end up grappling with what it means to actually be sorta kinda maybe in a very intimate proper relationship with one another, Boyfriends also seeks to explore modern love, grief, existentialism and the heart breaking joy of really getting to know someone.

CAST: Emmanuel Okoye & Ultan Pringle

CREATIVE TEAM:

Written by - Ultan Pringle

Director - Joy Nesbitt

Assistant Director - Praise Titus

Sound Design - HK Ní Shioradáin

Set Design - Choy-Ping Ní Chléirigh-Ng 吳彩萍

Costume Design - Toni Bailey

Lighting Design - Owen Clarke

Stage Management - Ross Smith

Production Management - Molly McAvoy

Assistant Producer - Dave Kelly

Producer - Lisa Nally

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.