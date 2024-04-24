BOYFRIENDS Comes to New Irish Theatre Company in June and July

Performances run at Project Arts Centre, Dublin: 26 June - 6 July, 2024 and An Grianán, Letterkenny, Donegal: 11 - 13 July, 2024.
New theatre-makers on the block, LemonSoap Productions, will present their third stage production and first touring show, BOYFRIENDS. Written by Donegal writer and actor, Ultan Pringle with the addition of the directorial dexterous hands of Joy Nesbitt. The play is a two hander with Emmanuel Okoye [Disenchanted (2022), The Dry (RTE, 2022)] and Ultan Pringle [Falling For The Life of Alex Whelan (2023)], who play characters 'A' and 'B', as they take a big look at their very new relationship and what a modern day romance might become. The play makes its world premiere at Project Arts Centre, Dublin on 26 June and runs for two weeks before hitting the road to Pringle's home county (Donegal) for three days at An Grianán, Letterkenny from 11th July.
Following a three month affair between two anonymous men, Boyfriends, charts the ups and downs and roundabouts of a modern 'situation-ship'. As they swing through four million one hundred and ninety one thousand possibilities of what they might mean to one another, through time, sex, vintage disco, nightclubs, period dramas and calorie counting, Boyfriends asks us to ponder on that age old question: what the f*ck is romance anyway?
While all the while being a story of two men who by chance meet in The George Nightclub, foster a dog, ghost each other and ultimately end up grappling with what it means to actually be sorta kinda maybe in a very intimate proper relationship with one another, Boyfriends also seeks to explore modern love, grief, existentialism and the heart breaking joy of really getting to know someone.
CAST: Emmanuel Okoye & Ultan Pringle
CREATIVE TEAM:
Written by - Ultan Pringle
Director - Joy Nesbitt
Assistant Director - Praise Titus
Sound Design - HK Ní Shioradáin
Set Design - Choy-Ping Ní Chléirigh-Ng 吳彩萍
Costume Design - Toni Bailey
Lighting Design - Owen Clarke
Stage Management - Ross Smith
Production Management - Molly McAvoy
Assistant Producer - Dave Kelly
Producer - Lisa Nally
