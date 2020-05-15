VIDEO: Abigail and Shaun Bengson Accept the Jonathan Larson Grant

2020 Jonathan Larson Grant recipients Abigail and Shaun Bengson share what this grant means to them in a virtual acceptance speech.

"[This grant] means we can feed our kid and pay rent and be less afraid, which is a luxury in all times and especially now. And it is a reminder to keep singing in the dark."

Watch the speech below!

Abigail and Shaun Bengson are a married composing and performing duo. Their theater work includes Hundred Days (La Jolla Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, The Public Theater, Know Theater, Z Space, US Tour), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), Sundown, Yellow Moon (Ars Nova/WP), Anything That Gives Off Light(Edinburgh Theatre Festival, US Tour), Hurricane Diane (New York Theatre Workshop, Two River Theatre), You'll Still Call Me By Name (New York Live Arts, Jacob's Pillow), The Place We Built (The Flea), and Iphigenia in Aulis (Classic Stage Company). Their music has been featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" (FOX) and in several short films and dance pieces. They have received the Richard Rogers Award and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucile Lortel awards.







