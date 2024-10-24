Serino Coyne Reveals Leadership Staff Promotion, Addition to the Team, and New Tech Innovations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Serino Coyne CEO, Matt Upshaw, has announced new, significant advances at one of New York’s leading advertising and marketing agencies. Founded in 1977 by Nancy Coyne and Matthew Serino, it was the first agency dedicated to expertise in the live entertainment/ arts space in New York. Since day one, the agency has innovated and developed bold campaigns for a plurality of global brands, collaborating with clients on Broadway and across the one-of-a-kind, world renowned, art/entertainment wonderland that is New York City.

Current VP, Brand Integration Diana Salameh is named Executive Vice President. “Diana Salameh built a marketing partnerships team for our Broadway clients that effectively redefined what that work means in the industry. In bringing that strategic approach, her influence on the strategy for marketing shows across all departments has grown organically and this new title reflects her larger responsibility across many of our clients,” said Upshaw. “Beyond that, she’s garnered well-earned respect throughout this industry and has become an integral member of our new business team, as well.”

Tina Wargo joins Serino Coyne from TodayTix, where in her 5-year tenure, she built the brand voice, developed content strategy, and elevated its social pages to become actual sales drivers. Wargo will serve as Director of Content, leading all content generated by the agency, social media, and influencer marketing. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join this group of creative, passionate people, and to find new and exciting ways to push the boundaries of what content can look like in the Broadway space and beyond alongside them,” said Wargo.

Current and recent agency clients include WICKED, THE OUTSIDERS, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Manhattan Theatre Club, EUREKA DAY, Stephen Sondheim’S OLD FRIENDS, PURPOSE, GATSBY (A.R.T/ Cambridge), GALILEO (Berkeley Rep), SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and THE WHO’S TOMMY, with many more yet to be announced.

Serino Coyne has opened over 500 Broadway productions. From global brands that helped build the business of modern Broadway: WICKED, THE LION KING, MAMMA MIA!, JERSEY BOYS, CATS, EVITA, LES MISÉRABLES, and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA; to others that broke new ground: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, SPRING AWAKENING, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, THE BOOK OF MORMON, NEXT TO NORMAL, SHUCKED, and AMERICAN IDIOT. Serino Coyne clients have won over 30 Best Musical Tony Awards, including the two most recent Best Musical winners: KIMBERLY AKIMBO (2023) and THE OUTSIDERS (2024).

Last season, the agency represented 3 of the 5 Best Play nominees of 2024 (JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING, PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, and MARY JANE), all at Manhattan Theatre Club. Serino Coyne clients have won over 20 Best Play Tony Awards.

Over the past three years the agency expanded its scope, and in turn, its privilege, to serve prestigious clients such as MoMA, New York Philharmonic, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, National Geographic Live, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Netflix, BMI, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Sight and Sound Theatres, Arena Stage, and One World Observatory.

Serino Coyne’s parent company, Omnicom, has recently expanded new-tech production capabilities which offer immense resources, exclusive tools, and access to pristine first-party data, lost to many when cookies became obsolete. As all ad agencies attempt to stay on top of the impact AI is having and will have on the industry, Serino Coyne will be able to solve many problems that any independent agency could never do on its own.

“Not only does Omnicom Production offer Serino Coyne the ability to tap into enterprise-level deals with everyone from Adobe to Google to Microsoft to Getty, to have full access to each of their own GenAI products, they’re requiring that those partners provide us 100% IP-safe output,” Upshaw said. “This potent differentiator will become abundantly clear in the years ahead. There’s no way we—or any agency our size—could achieve this alone. In the face of costs continuing to go up in all areas of an agency’s business and our clients’ businesses, it’s the type of solution we dream of: One that actually increases the quality of service and capabilities we can offer to clients, while keeping costs under control. We’ll provide specific, more elaborate news on these capabilities and more very soon.”

