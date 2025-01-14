New Musical NOW COMES THE FUN PART Now Available For Worldwide Licensing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Miracle or 2 Theatrical Licensing has acquired worldwide licensing rights for Now Comes the Fun Part (The How-the-f*#k-did-I-get-this-old Musical), a new musical with a book by Lynne Halliday and James Hindman, lyrics by Mark Waldrop, and music by Jeffrey Lodin.

Now Comes the Fun Part humorously explores the unexpected challenges and surprises of aging, from the first colonoscopy to early retirement, empty nesting, and reentering the dating scene. This musical celebrates life's later stages with laughter and relatability, promising audiences: "You'll laugh... You'll cry... You'll throw out your back laughing and crying!"

"It has been so gratifying to see how audiences of all generations have connected with Now Comes the Fun Part," said Mark Waldrop, the musical's lyricist. "Following its sold-out performances and extended run at Riverbank Theatre under Kathy Vertin's leadership and its popularity at Penguin Repertory Theatre under Joe Brancato's leadership, it's clear that this show resonates deeply. Whether you're approaching the big five-oh, well past it, or just watching your parents navigate life's third trimester, this show strikes a chord. It's amazing to hear people still laughing and talking about it long after the curtain comes down."

The musical was developed as part of The York Theatre Company's Fall 2024 New2NY Series, which showcases new musicals in a concert-style format.

"Audiences were thoroughly entertained by Now Comes the Fun Part during its run in our New2NY Series," said Joseph Hayward, Interim Producing Artistic Director at The York Theatre Company. "The combination of sharp humor, relatable themes, and memorable music resonated deeply with our patrons, and we're thrilled to see it reach an even wider audience through Miracle or 2."

Miracle or 2 is thrilled to add Now Comes the Fun Part to its catalog. "We are delighted to represent this brilliant, laugh-out-loud musical," said Ray Roderick, Co-Executive Director of Miracle or 2 Theatrical Licensing. "It's sharp, hilarious, and full of heart-a perfect addition for theaters looking to entertain audiences of all ages."

Comments





