Miracle or 2 Theatrical Licensing Acquires Rights for STEVE by Mark Gerrard

Miracle or 2 Theatrical Licensing has acquired the worldwide licensing rights for Steve, a critically acclaimed play by Mark Gerrard.

Steve premiered at The Pershing Square Signature Center, presented by The New Group Off-Broadway in 2015 and directed by Cynthia Nixon.

The story follows Steven, who has a son, a long-term partner, and a group of old showbiz friends. However, as the years go by, everything isn't exactly coming up roses. Staring into the bottom of yet another Vodka Stinger, Steven grapples with finding his place in a younger society that no longer puts him in the spotlight. A heartfelt, hysterical, and sharp-witted comedy, Steve seamlessly integrates the highs and lows of getting older, long-term friendships, monogamy, saying goodbye and being alive.

The play received critical acclaim during its New York premiere, with Tulis McCall of New York Theatre Guide stating, "It is productions like this that remind you why you go to the theatre." Ben Brantley of The New York Times added, "You're likely to have a swell time at Steve."

The European premiere of Steve was presented by Seven Dials Playhouse and M. Green Productions in 2022, marking the opening of London's newest Off West End venue, Seven Dials Playhouse. Ryan Gilbey of The Guardian described it as "an ode to the lives and loves of Broadway fanatics," calling it "catnip for anyone who ever used show tunes to cope with - or distract from - a crisis."

"Steve is a comedy about friendship, relationships, fatherhood, aging, love and loss (oh, and also the importance of Sondheim in everyday life)," said Mark Gerrard. "This story is close to my heart, and I look forward to seeing it resonate with new productions around the world."

"We are proud to represent such a fine piece of work," said James Hindman, Co-Executive Director, Miracle or 2. "Steve was a hit in New York and London, and we are confident it will be a success across the globe."

