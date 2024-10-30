Mandy Greenfield Launches Production Company Red Yes Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning producer Mandy Greenfield has announced the launch of Red Yes Studio, a commercial production company which commissions, develops and produces new work across media. With a continued focus on theater and expanding into film and television, at launch, Red Yes is in production and development with a variety of artists including Jessica Goldberg, Tom Kitt, Rick Elice, Rebecca Taichman, Benjamin Scheuer, Emeli Sandé and many more, marrying a writer-driven process to a bold aesthetic in pursuit of the most resonant and provocative ideas and questions of our time.

Greenfield’s experience includes more than twenty years of success in not-for-profit theater, having served as the Artistic Director of the Tony Award-winning Williamstown Theatre Festival for seven seasons and as Artistic Producer of the Tony Award-winning Manhattan Theatre Club for a decade. She inaugurates Red Yes Studio with BABE, a new play by Jessica Goldberg, produced with The New Group. Starring Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei, Arliss Howard and Gracie McGraw, directed by Scott Elliott and with music by BETTY, BABE began previews on October 29 and opens November 20, 2024 at Pershing Square Theater.

Other original projects under commission and in development include:

The Last Return, by Sonya Kelly and directed by Rebecca Taichman

Treasure, by Benjamin Scheuer with a book by Rick Elice, directed by Rebecca Taichman

The Ghost Writer, a with music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Daniel Goldfarb, adapted from the novel by Philip Roth

Inside the World of Somewhere Else, by Calamity West

Untitled new works by Julia Jordan and Emeli Sandé, Sarah Treem, and Kendell Pinkney among several others

Red Yes is partnering with Leviathan Productions on the feature film adaptation of Anna Ziegler’s acclaimed play Photograph 51, with a screenplay by Ziegler and has several other film and television projects in development. Red Yes will be represented on Broadway this season as a co-producer on the upcoming Broadway production of Redwood, starring Idina Menzel and has a handful of other partner projects underway.

“I launched Red Yes Studio because I believe in the transformative, disruptive and impactful benefits of empowering theater artists to create new work across media,” Greenfield said. “I am excited to partner with our investors; their passion is matched by the brilliance and fearlessness of the artists with whom we are collaborating.”

For more information about Red Yes Studio and its projects, visit redyesstudio.com.

About Mandy Greenfield

For two decades, the work commissioned, developed and produced by Mandy Greenfield has consistently garnered every major theatrical honor including Tony Awards, the Pulitzer Prize in Drama, Lucille Lortel Awards, Drama Desk Awards, Obie Awards, and the Kleban Prize in Musical Theatre. While serving as artistic director of Williamstown Theatre Festival from 2015 through 2021, she was named a “Giant in the Theatre” by the Lilly Awards. The work she helmed in that era continues to fill Broadway theaters. Currently, Jen Silverman’s The Roommate, which she developed and produced, is running on Broadway. Last season, she was represented by the Tony Award-winning world premiere of Jocelyn Bioh’s Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, directed by Whitney White and the original musical Lempicka, also nominated for Tony Awards across three categories. Other credits from her festival tenure include Martyna Majok’s The Cost of Living (Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2018, five Tony Award nominations including one for Best Play in 2022), Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons(2021 Best Play Tony Award nomination), and Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside (2021 Best Play Tony Award nomination) for which Mary-Louise Parker won a Best Actress Tony Award. To mark her artistic directorship of the Festival, Methuen Drama/Bloomsbury published an anthology of world premiere plays Greenfield developed and produced entitled The Height of Summer including, among several others, the 2022 Pulitzer Finalist Selling Kabul by Sylvia Khoury.

In response to the global health pandemic of 2020, Ms. Greenfield forged a groundbreaking collaboration with Audible, the world's largest producer and provider of spoken-word entertainment, to create a critically acclaimed season of audio projects. As Artistic Producer of Manhattan Theatre Club, she produced more than seventy-five world and American premiere plays and musicals both on and off-Broadway including John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt (Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award), Lynn Nottage’s Ruined (Pulitzer Prize) and David Lindsay Abaire’s Rabbit Hole (Pulitzer Prize) among many others.

