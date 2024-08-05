Industry Pro Newsletter: Economic Barriers and Ballet: 2024 Data Reports Highlight Challenges

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In this week's newsletter, we look at national trends impacting arts organizations, including financial shifts and attendance barriers from three different data sources. Moving to New York, we cover Soho Rep's relocation, Signature Theatre's interim leadership, and Under the Radar Festival's upcoming season. On the regional front, we spotlight a generous donation to theaters and key leadership changes at Pioneer and Cygnet Theatre. Finally, we look at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe's power outage.

Industry Trends

SMU DataArts: National Trends 2024

The "National Trends 2024 Introduction" from DataArts examines key trends from 2019 to 2023 based on data from arts and cultural organizations. It highlights changes in funding sources, staffing patterns, and working capital, offering insights into the sector's evolution. The analysis includes data from 734 organizations, noting differences by size and BIPOC status. The report also discusses the implications of these trends for the future.

Dance Data Project: The Largest Ballet and Classically Based Companies 2024

The Dance Data Project’s sixth annual report analyzes the 150 largest U.S. ballet and classically based companies based on their financial data. The report divides these companies into three categories and examines their total expenditures and revenues. The largest 50 companies accounted for 89.37% of total expenditures in FY 2022. Notably, the aggregate expenditure increased by 63% from FY 2021 to FY 2022. The report also includes new data on revenue, fiscal surpluses/deficits, and dancer numbers.

Colleen Dilenschneider: Cost-Related Barriers to Attendance: What Organizations Need to Know About Economic Concerns

Colleen Dilenschneider discusses how economic concerns have become significant barriers to attendance at arts and cultural institutions. The report indicates that despite many Americans believing in the value of cultural experiences, financial challenges deter participation. It underscores the importance of understanding these barriers, especially during an election cycle where economic issues are prominent. The analysis provides insights into how organizations can address these concerns to enhance attendance.

Broadway/New York

Soho Rep to Depart its Home & Share Space With Playwrights Horizons

Soho Rep will leave its 46 Walker Street location in January 2025 after over 30 years. It will temporarily move to Playwrights Horizons’ Peter Jay Sharp Theater, where it will produce its next two to three seasons. The final show at 46 Walker Street will be "Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!" by Alina Troyano and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Soho Rep aims to find a permanent home while continuing to produce in alternative venues across New York City.

The 'Gay Intern' Who Makes the Social Media for OH, MARY! Sing

Austin Spero, known for his drag persona Reese Havoc, is the social media manager for "Oh, Mary!" on Broadway. He has crafted a unique and humorous online presence for the show, aligning with Cole Escola's farcical portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln. Spero's unconventional and witty posts have garnered significant attention, including creative announcements with stars like Joel Grey and Patti LuPone. His approach emphasizes authenticity and intelligence, resonating with fans and bringing a fresh perspective to theater marketing.

American Theatre: Signature Theatre Names Beth Whitaker Interim Artistic Director

Beth Whitaker has been appointed as the interim artistic director for Signature Theatre for the 2024-25 season. Whitaker, who has been with Signature since 1999 and served as associate artistic director since 2006, will take over following the departure of Paige Evans. Evans stepped down in June after leading the company since 2016. Whitaker also teaches at Juilliard School. The search for a permanent successor is ongoing.

Under The Radar Announces 20th Anniversary Season and New Co-Creative Directors

Under the Radar Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary with a citywide festival from January 4–19, 2025. The festival introduces two new co-creative directors, Meropi Peponides and Kaneza Schaal, joining founder Mark Russell. The anniversary season will feature a diverse range of performances, including works by Khawla Ibraheem and Faustin Linyekula, among others. The festival will also host a symposium and various community events.

Regional

Former Monk Donates Millions to Theaters After Powerball Win

Roy Cockrum, a former monk and actor, donated $25 million to 39 theaters after winning the $259 million Powerball jackpot in 2014. His foundation has supported notable theaters such as The Old Globe, Goodman, Steppenwolf, and the Guthrie. Cockrum's philanthropy helped fund significant projects, including "Prayer for the French Republic" at Manhattan Theatre Club. Artistic directors appreciate his contributions, which have come at a crucial time for the struggling theater sector.

American Theatre: Adrian Budhu Named Managing Director of Pioneer Theatre Company

Adrian Budhu has been appointed as the new managing director of Pioneer Theatre Company, starting August 1, 2024. He will co-lead the Salt Lake City-based regional theatre alongside artistic director Karen Azenberg. Budhu brings extensive experience from previous roles at Theatre Communications Group, Broadway Advocacy Coalition, and East West Players. He succeeds interim managing director Diane Parisi. Pioneer Theatre Company is renowned for its regional and world premieres.

Cygnet Theatre Announces Strategic Staff Changes

Cygnet Theatre has announced key promotions as it prepares to move to its new home, The Joan, in 2025. Craig Campbell has been promoted to Producing Director, and Eric Clark will become the new Production Manager. Mathys Herbert joins as Technical Director, while Autumn Doermann-Rojas is now General Manager, overseeing multiple departments. These changes are part of the theatre's expansion efforts to enhance its artistic and operational capabilities in San Diego.

International

The Stage: EdFringe Hit by Power Cut on First Day

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe experienced a significant power cut on its opening day, affecting numerous venues and performers. The power outage, caused by a fault in an underground cable, led to cancellations and disruptions. Some venues had to switch to backup generators or reschedule performances. The incident highlighted the challenges faced by the festival in maintaining its extensive infrastructure. Efforts are ongoing to ensure minimal impact on the remaining schedule.

