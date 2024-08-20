BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to Discuss Broadway Poster Art at NYPL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge will discuss the artistry of Broadway posters and window cards with the people who created these iconic images on Monday, September 30 at 6pm EDT at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts -Bruno Walter Auditorium.

Ridge of BroadwayWorld discusses the artistry of these Broadway theater posters and window cards, highlighting the work of Tom Morrow, David Edward Byrd, Robert W. Richards, Hilary Knight, and many more.

Ridge will be joined by Frank “Fraver” Verlizzo, James McMullan, Paul Davis, and Nicholas van Hoogstraten, who have all designed theater posters of their own.

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/broadwayworlds-richard-ridge-presents-theater-poster-art-tickets-991136454817